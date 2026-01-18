Updated NET and KenPom Ratings for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball After Notre Dame

Through six games of league play, Virginia Tech men's hoops sits at an even .500. After six consecutive games that were decided by a possession or tied at the conclusion of regulation, the Hokies finally claimed a comfortable victory Saturday, triumphing over Notre Dame in a relatively worry-free 13-point victory.

Against the Fighting Irish, Virginia Tech (14-5, 3-3 ACC) sank 28 of its 32 free throws, good for an 87.5% clip. In addition, the Hokies led for 37-plus minutes in the 40-minute contest, claiming their first game that was over a possession margin-wise since Maryland Eastern Shore on Dec. 14.

Virginia Tech now ranks No. 57 in KenPom, two spots down from its prior ranking before the game against Notre Dame. The Hokies possess a net rating of +13.99, an offensive rating of 117.0 (No. 71), a defensive rating of 103.0 (No. 59), an adjusted tempo mark of 68.5 (No. 138), a luck factor of +.017 (No. 155) and a strength of schedule net rating of +4.78 (No. 68).

Notre Dame also dropped to No. 74, three spots down from where they entered their Saturday showdown with Virginia Tech.

On the NET, however, things are more favorable for the Hokies, who have now jumped to No. 53, two spots up from their prior ranking. However, for the time being, their victory over Notre Dame (No. 78) is now a Quad 3 victory. For the victory to register as a Quad 2 win, the Fighting Irish must be in the top 75, as they were before the Saturday showdown. As it stands, Virginia Tech retains a 1-3 record in Quad 1 games, a 5-2 record in Quad 2 contests and a perfect 8-0 record against Quad 3 or Quad 4 squads.

"Played a good ball, going into the half up 11," said Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young after the team's victory over Notre Dame. "Closed it out in the second in pretty good fashion. Ball handling [was] a little choppy. But we're good. We get to 3-3 and Syracuse, New York. Here we come."

Virginia Tech has a pair of road contests awaiting it and will not play another home game until Jan. 27. The first of the two road games comes against Syracuse in Syracuse, New York, on Wednesday, Jan. 21, at 9 p.m. ET. The second game is against Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, Jan. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Hokies' game against Syracuse will be carried on the ACC Network, while their game against Louisville will be available to watch on The CW.

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: