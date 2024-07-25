Virginia Tech Basketball: Blake Wetherington joins Virginia Tech as recruiting coordinator
Virginia Tech basketball has hired a new recruiting coordinator for basketball. Blake Wetherington is coming to Virginia Tech via Arkansas.
His job as "Recruiting Coordinator" will require him to be in charge of everything in recruiting from recruiting visits, projects, etc. There will be a new rule in place this year that gives up to 5 coaches a chance for on-road recruiting, so this allows Blake to join Ace Custis as Virginia Tech's offsite recruiting staff, which would count them as two coaches with the other three assistant coaches.
Prior to his time at Arkansas, Wetherington was at Iowa State in a recruiting role and brings a good amount of experience with him in those two programs he has gotten multiple players in the NBA. Wetherington has helped coach NBA All-Star Ja Morant at Murry State, he was a grad assistant with the program and Ja Morant went on to be the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Wetherington also coached OVC Player of the Year winner Jonathan Stark in his time at Murray State and won a pair of Ohio Valley Conference regular season titles and the 2018 OVC Tournament.
Wetherington in his time at Arkansas, helped the program reach the NCAA Sweet 16 and had 3 players go in the top 40 picks of the 2023 NBA Draft. Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr., and Jordan Walsh all got drafted, Arkansas then went on to recruit McDonald's All-American Baye Fall and consensus top-40 recruit Layden Blocker with a top-5 transfer portal class. He also helped develop other NBA draft picks Talen Horton Tucker and Tyreese Haliburton.
Adding Blake Wetherington with head coach Mike Young holds a lot of potential with this Virginia Tech Basketball team. The team announced the landing of four-star basketball recruit Christian Gurdak, who was listed as 6'9 259 lb. The coaching staff could be very helpful in the development of Christian Gurdak being that he was ranked No. 98 in the Top 247 & No. 4 player in DC" per 247Sports. Virginia Tech also has an interesting schedule this season and has the potential to be a top seed in the ACC conference.