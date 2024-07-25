Virginia Tech Basketball: Blake Wetherington joins Virginia Tech as recruiting coordinator

Welcome to #HokieNation 🦃🔥



𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘁𝗼𝗻 📲 @BlakeWeth

⬇️

Murray State (grad asst.)

⬇️

Iowa State (recruiting & scouting coordinator)

⬇️

Arkansas (asst. dir. of recruiting & scouting)

⬇️

Virginia Tech (recruiting coordinator) pic.twitter.com/NRg0G5P0Pz