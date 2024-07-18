Virginia Tech Basketball Reveals 2024-2025 Non-Conference Schedule
Virignia Tech Mens Basketball revealed their non-conference slate this morning.
Tech will open its 117th men’s basketball season at home Nov. 4 against Delaware State. The season opener is the first of three straight home games for the Hokies, who will also face USC Upstate (Nov. 8) and Winthrop (Nov. 11) during the first week of the season.
As previously announced, the Hokies will head to Baltimore, Maryland to square off with a familiar foe in Penn State as part of the Hall of Fame Series Baltimore on Nov. 15 at CFG Bank Arena. This marks the second time in three seasons Tech and PSU will clash.
The Hokies wrap up the month of November with the Fort Myers Tip-Off, which includes an on-campus game Nov. 20 vs. Jacksonville in Blacksburg. Tech drew Michigan for the opening matchup of the Beach Division on Nov. 25 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. The championship and consolation games are scheduled for Nov. 27 against South Carolina or Xavier.
Tech begins another three-game homestand by hosting Vanderbilt for the SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 4, followed by North Carolina A&T (Dec. 12) and Navy (Dec. 15).
In the nonconference finale, Tech will head to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the 2024 Holiday Hoopfest against Saint Joseph’s in The Palestra on Dec. 21. It will mark the seventh all-time meeting between the two former Atlantic 10 Conference foes and the homecoming for Hokies’ senior point guard Hysier Miller.
The 20-game Atlantic Coast Conference slate, along with television networks and game times will be announced at a later date.
Can Virginia Tech get back to the NCAA Tournament this season? I think that the rest of the ACC behind North Carolina and Duke seems to be open and the Hokies have the talent to be a surprise team this upcoming season.