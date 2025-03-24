Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies Center Ryan Jones enters the transfer portal
Virginia Tech has had another transfer portal entry and this time it is center Ryan Jones.
The four-star recruit was recognized as the 69th-best prospect in the 2024 class and came to the Hokies this season as the fifth-highest-rated recruit in program history. However, Jones announced that he would join Rodney Brown, Jaydon Young, Patrick Wessler, and Brandon Rechsteiner in the search for a new home for the 2025-26 season.
Jones appeared in five games this season for a total of 10 minutes played. The Gainesville, FL native was limited in playing time after suffering a knee injury ahead of the 2024-25 season. Due to health concerns, the Hokies did not utilize Jones off the bench after December.
In high school, Jones was recognized as the 12th best center in the nation. However, he faced positional concerns in Blacksburg as he struggled to maintain a quick enough pace to guard against ACC competitors.
Although Jones could not contribute as much as expected due to health concerns, his size and shooting ability could have made a huge difference to the Tech squad. At 6-8, Jones can use his size to create space and get good looks. Plus, he is an excellent shot. Jones has three years of eligibility left as he searches for a new place to call home.
With Jones leaving Blacksburg, Virginia Tech now has six open scholarships, plus an open scholarship from Fabb Miller. Tech will likely utilize all 15 scholarship spots allotted by the NCAA ruling. The question now is who will the Hokies target to fill the now open scholarship spots?
