Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies Reportedly Interested In High-Level Georgia State Transfer
While March Madness is currently ongoing, the transfer portal is about to become its own form of madness. The portal is going to open on Monday, but players are already announcing their intention to transfer and enter the portal. One of those players is Georgia State Forward Zarique Nutter and according to Joe Tipton at On3 Sports, Nutter is receiving a lot of interest in the portal and one of the schools that is reportedly interested is none other than Virginia Tech.
Now it should be noted that "interest" can mean a lot of things and there is not a clear indicator of how interested either party is in the other. However, Virginia Tech is being mentioned for one of the top currently available players in the portal and could signal that they are going to try and land some of the top players in this year's portal. The other schools mentioned were Miami, St. John's, USC, Texas, and Georgia, among others. If those schools are interested, that means that a likely NIL battle is going to occur. Let's see what comes of this.
Nutter is an experienced player and one that would be an instant impact kind of guy in Blacksburg. He played at Georgia State one year after transferring in from Northern Illinois and the 6'7 forward from Newark, NJ averaged 14.2 PPG for the Panthers on 50% shooting from the field and 33% from three.
Just this week, Virginia Tech has seen four players enter the transfer portal. Guards Brandon Rechsteiner, Jaydon Young, Rodney Brown Jr, and center Patrick Wessler all announced that they would be moving on from the program.
Rechsteiner played at Virginia Tech for two seasons, including 32 games this year which included 15 starts. He averaged 7.0 PPG on 37% shooting from the field and 30% from three. He led the Hokies in assists this season with 2.8 and is a former four-star recruit who chose the Hokies over LSU, Xavier, and Tennessee.
Jaydon Young had some big moments this season, scoring 26 points in a win over Syracuse and 27 points in a win over Miami. They were the only games in which he scored more than 14 points.
Rodney Brown Jr decided to enter the portal after spending one year with the program after transferring in from Cal. Brown played in 18 games this season, averaging 15.2 minutes per game and 4.1 PPG. During his lone season with the Golden Bears in 2023-2024, Brown played in 32 games, averaging 3.5 PPG in 14 minutes per game.
There was expected to be some portal movement for Virginia Tech and there could be more.
Wessler played in 31 games this season for Virginia Tech, averaging 3.9 PPG and 2.9 RPG in an average of 11 minutes per game.
This is going to be a big offseason for head coach Mike Young and his program. After the ACC Tournament loss to Cal, Young talked about how the big thing that was missing from this year's team was talent and how it had to get fixed quickly:
"A lot was missing. A lot was missing, just call it what it is. They are great kids and a pleasure to work with. We have to get more talented and we are going to quick, all right?"
There is no denying that this was not one of the more talented teams in the ACC and some credit should be given to Young for still being able to get this team to finish 10th in the ACC, ahead of where they were projected to be at the start of the season.
Related Links
Former Virginia Tech Head Coach Says A Merger Between the ACC and the Big East Is "A No-Brainer"