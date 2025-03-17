Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies Head Coach Megan Duffy Shares Her Reaction To Being Left Out of NCAA Tournament
The 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket is officially set, but it did not include Virginia Tech. The Hokies had a case to be one of the last teams included in the field but were left out and now they will be the No. 1 overall seed in the WBIT that starts this Thursday. Understandably, there was a lot of disappointment in the fact that they got left out, and after the bracket was released, Virginia Tech head coach Megan Duffy shared her thoughts on social media saying "No excuses! The future is bright. Excited for our team to play in March. Go Hokies!"
Our own Phoebe Winters broke down the decision to leave Virginia Tech out in favor of Princeton last night:
"Ultimately, it came down to the Princeton Tigers and the Hokies for the final March Madness bid.
Both squads had similar NET rankings (Virginia Tech 46, Princeton 47) and only one Quad-one win each. Despite the Maroon and Orange's impressive wins over Louisville (70-65) and Cal (87-84), their at-home losses to Stanford (75-74), Virginia (73-65) and road losses to Syracuse (93-87) and Boston College (92-89) sealed their fate. Coming into selection Sunday having lost four of their last-six games put Tech in an unfavorable position, especially considering Princeton did not have any losses as brutal as the Hokies losses.
Princeton could be the third Ivy League team to compete in the tournament after Harvard clinched their first Ivy League Title in program history and Columbia finished with the regular-season title. However, first they will need to beat Iowa State to clinch the 11th seed in Birmingham Regional three to face the Michigan Wolverines."
Virginia Tech is going to be one of the favorites for the WNIT and while it is not the same as competing in the NCAA Tournament, it can be a springboard for next season if they play well.
