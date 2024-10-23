Virginia Tech Basketball: Temple Transfer Hysier Miller No Longer With Program

A blow right before the season for the #Hokies:



Impact transfer removed from the team.



PG Hysier ‘Fabb’ Miller averaged 15.9 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 4.0 APG for Temple last year.



VT will rely on big minutes from Sophomore Brandon Rechsteiner & Freshman Ben Hammond. https://t.co/44q0TD8ItW