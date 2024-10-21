Virginia Tech Football: Brent Pry Earns Head Coach of the Week Honors
Brent Pry’s game plan against Boston College proved to be effective. The Hokies out gained the Eagles 532-372, and despite turning the ball over three times, the Hokies scored six touchdowns to Boston College’s three.
Pry took the credit off of himself for the Hokies win though, giving some credit for Bhayshul Tuten’s performance, “Yeah, we obviously gave [Tuten] a game ball, you know. He’s a dog. He looked fast…You know, once he gets out there in the open, he’s hard to catch now.”
The play script for Tuten was an excellent one, helping propel Bhayshul to a record-breaking performance on the ground, notching the most rushing yards by a Virginia Tech player ever.
That’s a part of the reason as to why CBS Sports and 247Sports named Brent Pry as the ACC Head Coach of the Week, an honor shared with Miami head coach Mario Cristobal.
Brent Pry has beaten expectations in his time at Virginia Tech.
He took over after the firing of Justin Fuente, replacing the spot of interim head coach J.C. Price.
Pry’s first year wasn’t always pretty. The Hokies finished with a 3-8 record, and a 1-6 record in conference. The Hokies went on a seven-game losing streak in the middle of the season, but capped the season off early with a win against Liberty.
Now, Virginia Tech is in a completely different position. Bill Connelly of ESPN’s SP+ ranks the Hokies as a top-25 team in the country, and Virginia Tech has an outside shot at a spot in the ACC title game.
Brent Pry has been the leading factor, he hasn’t recruited the best in the ACC in terms of star ratings and national player rankings, but he’s more than made the most out of the players he has recruited.
This is a benchmark year for Brent Pry, and he’ll need to keep the Hokies on their hot streak this Saturday against a tough Georgia Tech team.
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Recruiting: Hokies Offer Class of 2026 Lucas Tielsch
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Break Record For Thursday Night Wins
Virginia Tech vs Boston College: PFF Grades and Snap Counts For Every Hokies Player