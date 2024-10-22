Virginia Tech Football: Bhayshul Tuten Named Walter Camp National FBS Player of the Week
The Virginia Tech rushing attack has been nothing short of sensational this season, in part because of one man, Bhayshul Tuten. Tuten has just been named the Walter Camp National FBS Player of the Week after his four-touchdown performance against Boston College where he also chipped in 266 yards. Tuten has 871 yards through seven games. He is averaging seven yards per carry and has 12 rushing touchdowns.
Bhayshul Tuten, who was against Boston College, had a historic night after breaking the Hokies' single-game rushing record. This game raised the question, "Could Bhayshul Tuten catch Ashton Jeanty as the nation's leading rusher?" which showed multiple points where it could be a discussion for Tuten to grab the lead as the nation's leading rusher.
"Tuten has scored at least one touchdown a game this season compared to Jeanty who against Portland State, didn't score at all. Tuten as of right now, has 10 touchdowns total touchdowns on the season, and with five games in the season if he could consistently score receiving and rushing he could have a strong chance at that."
Tuten extended his record of at least one rushing touchdown per game this season to nine.
Let's take a look at what our own RJ Schafer had to say about Tuten
"Virginia Tech has had plenty of dominant single-game performances from their running backs in the history of the program, like Darren Evans’ long-time record of rushing 253 yards in one game or Mike Imoh’s dominant 243-yard performance. Evans achieved this feat with thirty-two carries as did Mike Imoh, but Bhayshul Tuten only needed eighteen. Tuten broke Evans’ longstanding record with a 266 yard performance on just eighteen rushes. He averaged 14.8 yards per carry, a number that Heisman favorite running back Ashton Jeanty has not touched this year."
Tuten and the Hokies will be going up against a good run defense in the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this Saturday, so we should all keep an eye on how Tuten does against them. Also, will Tuten keep his streak of single-game rushing touchdowns alive this weekend? Tune in this Saturday at noon on the ACC Network and find out.
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football: Could Bhayshul Tuten catch Ashton Jeanty as the nation's leading rusher?
Virginia Tech Football: 5 Big Takeaways From Virginia Tech's win vs Boston College
Virginia Tech Football: Who Is the Unsung Hero So Far This Season?