Virginia Tech Basketball: Way-Too-Early Starting Five Projection
2025 will be a big one for Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young. The addition of two four-star transfers and a three-star has vaulted the potential of the Hokies in what has been a solid offseason for the program.
This squad will be a young one, with some much-needed experience on the wing. The roster could change drastically between now and the Fall. The rotation isn't set in stone, but the starting five may be a little easier to project.
Here's the way-too-early starters for Virginia Tech to begin the 2025-26 season.
PG - Ben Hammond
Hammond is one of the more exciting returning talent for Virginia Tech.
The modern point guard build is shifting towards players with longer frames and dynamic scoring profiles. While Hammond doesn't have the size, he undoubtedly has the explosiveness on offense. He's more of a classic guard. He's the fastest on the court whenever he checks in. His ability to recover on plays on both sides of the ball flashed in his freshman season.
His passing is what the team could benefit from most. He's easily the best playmaker on the team. he utilizes his physical tools to either attract defenders or get to passing windows before anyone else. Hammond's sophomore season could be a big one.
SG - Jailen Bedford
This could be a battle between Bedford and fellow transfer Izaiah Pasha. However, Young typically favors experience on the wing.
Bedford was an effective scorer for Oral Roberts before he transferred to UNLV last season. He numbers went down, coinciding with his decrease in minutes with the Rebels. He can be a good three-level scorer for the Hokies as he looks for a bounce-back in his final year of eligibility.
With an increased role, Bedford could return to his 2023 form. His efficiency from beyond the arc has stayed consistent throughout his career. If he wants to make the biggest impact, however, he would simply need to protect the ball. Turnovers gutted the Hokies last year. Bedford could be a big step towards this offense's efficiency.
SF - Jaden Schutt
Schutt was one of the bigger acquisitions from last offseason. While last season wasn't quite the season fans were hoping for from him, he still flashed.
His scoring profile can't be ignored. Schutt feels just a couple of steps away from really tapping into his offensive potential. He could close out games single-handedly or take them over entirely. It was obvious that when he was on fire, this offense worked at its best.
The consistency remains a concern for Schutt. He's rarely shown the ability to recover from shooting slumps. If he wants to be the shooter Mike Young knows he can be, he has to win the mental battle. The potential is still there for Schutt. With Tobi Lawal possibly headed to the NBA, he could be looked at as the number one option to start next season.
PF - Tyler Johnson
The youth movement remains supreme Blacksburg.
Johnson mainly flashed as a tenacious glass cleaner, but showed consistency from all three levels. His three-point shot is still developing, but his 34.8% from deep is a good floor for someone who was initially seen as a slasher for the Hokies. His work in the paint will be critical for the Hokies' success.
He quickly developed into a starter in his first year with the program. This was because rebounding was a big problem for the Hokies. Outside of Lawal, Johnson was the leading force in the paint. He has enticing athleticism that's shown through his ability to salvage drives with his second-chance scoring. An increased workload is something Johnson is conditioned for heading into 2025.
C - Antonio Dorn
This is the wildcard of the lineup. As of now, Dorn is the only center on the roster.
The German big man is providing some much-needed size. The Hokies averaged 33.3 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the ACC. Dorn's experience overseas could show out at the collegiate level. As of now, it's unknown how many years of eligibility he has. He turns 22 this month, so this may only be a short-term fit.
He showed the ability to finish around the rim in Germany, averaging 9.5 points in 18 minutes. His three-point shot is relatively non-existent. He makes up for it at he charity stripe, though, shooting 74%. With Patrick Wessler departing for UNCW, Dorn fills the team's biggest need.