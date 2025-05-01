Virginia Tech Softball: Last Regular Season Series on Deck against Top-10 Opponent
The ACC number one overall seed will come down to a top-15 matchup between the No.15 Virginia Tech Hokies (39-8, 17-4 ACC) and the No.9 Florida State Seminoles (42-7, 16-2).
Oddly enough, both powerhouse programs enter this set after dropping their most recent game. Games on Sunday are often the wildcard game, anything can happen after both teams have left their all on the field Friday and Saturday. The Hokies are 7-4 on Sunday, and the Seminoles are 5-2.
With the Hokies needing to take all three from the Seminoles to win the ACC regular season, the Sunday set could prove to be decisive.
The Hokies and Seminoles have been riding one and two atop the ACC all season, and it has been to nobody's surprise. Florida State has accounted for seven of the last ten ACC regular season titles, and the Hokies have one as well in that stretch. From the moment the schedule was announced, the feeling that this series could have a major impact on the season was clear and it seems the whole seasn has been leading up to this.
Stellar win streaks from both squads have propelled their momentum all season. a season-best 14 from the Seminoles would be a mark any team would be proud to accomplish. Tech ran a win streak up to a nation-leading 17 games before falling victim to Pitt on the road.
The Hokies have had two star players earn AUSL Golden Tickets for their inaugural draft upcoming on May 3.
Outfielder Cori McMillan and Ace Emma Lemley have punched their way into the next step of their softball journey after outstanding careers in which they look to go out with a bang.
McMillan was recently named a finalist for the USA Top 25 Softball Player of the Year.
Twenty-four years of coaching experience will split the diamond in Blacksburg during this set. With the first pitch set for 6 p.m. on Friday, every game in this series is sure to be an exciting matchup between two coveted programs. Coverage for the series will be available on ESPN+ and the ACC Network.
