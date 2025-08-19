Virginia Tech Five-Star Prospect Neoklis Avdalas Cleared To Play in 2025-2026
Football season may be right around the corner, but Virginia Tech Men's Basketball just got some great news. Their 6-foot-8 freshman from Greece, Neoklis Avdalas, has been fully cleared by the NCAA for the 2025-2026 season, per Head Coach Mike Young.
Avdalas is viewed as the best incoming freshman for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball. In fact, he was just recently named a five-star recruit by 247 Sports, earning a 98 rating. He's the second highest-rated recruit in program history behind only Dorian Finney-Smith, and should be a day one starter for the Hokies.
Avdalas is one of five freshmen Mike Young is bringing in this season. He joins four-stars big men Christian Gurdak, Sincere Jones and Antonio Dorn as well as three-star center Solomon Davis. He's the only guard in the Hokies' 2025 freshman class.
What could Avdalas do in 2025?
When Avdalas committed to the Hokies in the spring, there was no guarantee he'd make it to campus. He entered his name into the NBA Draft to get a feel for his draft stock, hoping he'd be a first round selection. When he was told he'd likely be a second-round pick, he officially signed with the Hokies and committed to playing college basketball.
Ranked as the No. 2 international newcomer in the 2025 class by 247Sports, Avdalas spent the past two seasons competing in Greece’s top-tier HEBA A1 league, first with AS Karditsas in 2023-24, and most recently with Peristeri BC. As an 18-year-old playing against seasoned professionals, he averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.5 minutes per game across 26 contests. He recorded shooting splits of 43.6% from the field, 35.7% from deep and 70.3% at the line.
He was impressive at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Illinois, where Avdalas competed in two scrimmages alongside top international and college prospects. On day one, he recorded eight points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal in 21 minutes. The following day, Avdalas produced 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 23 minutes, showcasing his all-around impact.
With the signing of Avdalas, Tech’s 2025-26 roster currently features four returners (Tobi Lawal, Ben Hammond, Tyler Johnson, and Jaden Schutt), and nine newcomers (Amani Hansberry, Izaiah Pasha, Jailen Bedford, Antonio Dorn, Neoklis Avdalas, Christian Gurdak, Sin’Cere Jones, Brett Freeman and Solomon Davis
Coming off a disappointing 13-19 season, which saw them win just eight ACC games, Young is hoping Avdalas can help get the program back on track. Tech has talent on the roster with guys like Tobi Lawal, Amani Hansberry, and Izaiah Pasha, so adding an elite talent such as Avdalas should immediately help kickstart the rebuild in Blacksburg.
We haven't seen a player of Avdalas's caliber in Blacksburg in a long time. Last year in the GBL, Avdalas averaged 8.8 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.7% from three on three attempts per game. He's an elite shooter, but also has the size to play down low and score in the paint. He's a true Swiss Army knife and should be able to guard almost every position on the floor defensively.