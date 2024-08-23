Virginia Tech Lands Eastern Michigan Transfer Connor Serven
Connor Serven is a 6-foot-8 senior who’s entering his second to last year of eligibility. Serven played last year at Eastern Michigan, and spent three years at Illinois beforehand.
He made his biggest impact at Eastern Michigan, where he averaged 3.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 31 games played. He had three double-digit scoring games, both of which were against conference opponents. He was a very solid depth piece for Stan Heath’s Eastern Michigan squad. On some games his usage rate was over 20%, and he was often looked at as a reliable option on the bench. His career in-game highs include nine rebounds, three assists,
Connor also contributed at Illinois, playing in eighteen games over three years. He totaled three points, seven rebounds, and one steal.
There was a open scholarship spot on the team, and Serven will be the fifteenth player on the roster for the Hokies.
Serven joins an already stacked transfer class. This offseason Virginia Tech has brought in Jaden Schutt from Duke, Tobi Lawal from VCU, Hysier Miller from Temple, Rodney Brown from Cal, and Ben Burnham from Charleston.
Tobi Lawal brings a certain flash to the game that other players can't. He's been measured at 49.5-inch vertical by VCU Athletics, and was known for his marvelous work above the rim. That's not his only strength either, Lawal has been more than impressive on defense. For the 2023-2024 season, his Per 40 numbers on defense come out at around 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks. Obviously, Lawal has garnered some attention on campus and must've caught some other coaches' eyes too.
Jaden Schutt is an impact-transfer as well. He was a medical redshirt last year at Duke, but has played in fourteen games total as a Blue Devil. He averaged 2.1 points and shot 35% from beyond the arc. Schutt was highly touted as a recruit in high school, and was a Top 50 recruit in the nation. He's an aboslutely lethal shooter, shooting at a 39% clip in high school. He will make an immediate impact at Virginia Tech and he is extremely talented on the offensive side of the ball.