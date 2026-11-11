Virginia Tech Basketball Stock Report: Factors Trending Up, Down After Win Over Iowa

Virginia Tech men's basketball faced its first significant test of the season Tuesday night, escaping Sioux City with a 93-88 overtime victory over Iowa.

The Hokies (3-0) received a career-high 32 points from Ben Hammond and another 25 from Jaylen Curry, overcoming foul trouble and a considerable rebounding disadvantage to hand the Hawkeyes their first loss. It wasn't a particularly clean performance from Mike Young's squad, but Virginia Tech made enough plays down the stretch to secure a valuable early-season win over a Big Ten opponent that could prove pivotal to its resume.

Here's a look at what I believe is trending up and down for the Hokies following Tuesday's victory.

Stock Up: Ben Hammond

The 5-foot-11 guard delivered arguably his best performance in a Virginia Tech uniform Tuesday, finishing with a career-high 32 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Hammond also converted all 11 of his free-throw attempts, adding five rebounds and four assists without committing a turnover. In the first half, Hammond scored 15 points and connected on a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Hokies a 41-40 halftime advantage. It's the second performance of his career where he's scored 30 or more points, joining his 30-point explosion against then-No. 21 Virginia on Dec. 31, 2025.

Although Hammond fouled out with 1.4 seconds left in regulation, his offensive production helped keep Virginia Tech within striking distance throughout the contest.

Stock Up: Jaylen Curry

With Hammond unavailable for overtime, Virginia Tech needed another guard to take control offensively, and Curry answered the bell.

The transfer guard finished with 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including a crucial three-pointer that gave Virginia Tech an 84-80 advantage with 1:38 remaining in overtime.

Curry's ability to create offense off the dribble gives Young another reliable scoring option in the backcourt, particularly when Hammond encounters foul trouble or opposing defenses focus on limiting his production.

Stock Up: Offensive Efficiency

Virginia Tech's offensive execution was another positive takeaway. The Hokies shot 53.6% from the field, connecting on 30 of their 56 attempts, while finishing 7-of-18 from three-point range.

Four players reached double figures, with Amani Hansberry contributing 16 points and Isaiah Elohim adding 12 alongside Hammond and Curry. The bench only totaled seven points, though.

Virginia Tech also converted 26 of its 33 free-throw attempts, a significant factor in a contest decided by five points.

Stock Down: Rebounding

Virginia Tech's struggles on the glass were difficult to overlook. Iowa outrebounded the Hokies 40-26, including a 16-9 advantage in offensive rebounds.

The Hawkeyes repeatedly generated additional possessions, allowing them to remain competitive despite Virginia Tech's superior shooting percentages.

Hansberry finished with three rebounds in 40 minutes, while starting center Miles Heide collected three before fouling out. Elohim led the Hokies with six boards.

Stock Down: Foul Trouble

Foul trouble nearly cost Virginia Tech its first loss of the season. The Hokies committed 30 personal fouls, sending Iowa to the free-throw line 47 times. Hammond and Heide both fouled out, leaving Virginia Tech without two starters during critical stretches.

Iowa converted only 31 of its 47 attempts, including a missed opportunity to win the game in the final seconds of regulation. That inefficiency ultimately benefited Virginia Tech, but relying on opponents to miss free throws won't be a sustainable formula moving forward.

Tuesday's victory demonstrated Virginia Tech's offensive potential, but its rebounding and defensive discipline remain areas requiring attention as the schedule becomes more demanding.