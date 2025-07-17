Virginia Tech Men's Basketball: NCAA Grants Three Years of Eligibility to Center Antonio Dorn
Virginia Tech men's basketball received some welcome news yesterday; it was reported that German center Antonio Dorn would be allotted three years of eligibility. The 22-year old, 7-foot-0 prospect has been playing in the German pro league system for two seasons, logging a pair of campaigns with the Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim in Germany’s second tier.
The general assumption among myself and several other members of the media was that, given his age and unique path to the college game, Dorn would likely be granted no more than two years of NCAA eligibility.
However, in a somewhat surprising turn, the NCAA has officially ruled that Dorn will have three years of eligibility to compete at the collegiate level. As first reported by Tech Sideline’s David Cunningham (see tweet linked above), Dorn has been awarded a five-year eligibility window, during which he is permitted to play in up to three seasons of competition. This effectively gives him the flexibility of both a traditional redshirt year — should he need time to develop, adjust or sit out — and a potential medical redshirt season if injuries arise.
It’s a significant development for both Dorn and the Hokies, as it not only extends his runway in Blacksburg but also gives Virginia Tech’s coaching staff a longer window to utilize his talents across multiple seasons.
In the 2025 season, Dorn put together an efficient and productive campaign, averaging 9.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while logging 18.5 minutes per contest. What stood out most, however, was his efficiency around the rim; the center converted 68.6% of his field goal attempts.
Heading into the upcoming season, Dorn will join a Virginia Tech frontcourt that is shaping up to be both deep and versatile. Tobi Lawal returns to the mix, bringing continuity and athleticism, while Amani Hansberry, a skilled transfer from West Virginia, is expected to play a significant role immediately. Add in incoming freshman Christian Gurdak and it’s clear that head coach Mike Young will have a deeper number of frontcourt options at his disposal than last campaign.
Dorn’s presence adds another layer of flexibility to that group. With his size, experience and interior scoring, he’s well-positioned to contribute as either an occasional starter at the five or as a reliable backup behind Hansberry. Regardless of how the rotation ultimately shakes out, Dorn’s blend of physicality and upside gives the Hokies an additional dimension in the post and could prove valuable in navigating the grind of ACC play.