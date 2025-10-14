All Hokies

Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Ranked No. 12 in ACC Preseason Poll

The Hokies enter the season with 10 newcomers.

Thomas Hughes

Feb 15, 2025; Blacksburg, Va.; Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young watches his team during the second half against Virginia at Cassell Coliseum. / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
The ACC has now released its predicted order for women's basketball's 2025 regular season, via votes compiled by 49 members of the media. Virginia Tech slotted in at No. 12, compiled 355 points and did not tally a first-place vote.

Here is the full order, with total points on the left and first-place votes on the right in parentheses:

No. 1 - Duke - 866 (34)

No. 3 - North Carolina - 741

No. 4 - N.C. State - 710

No. 5 - Virginia - 623

No. 6 - SMU - 616

No. 7 - Clemson - 510

No. 8 - Miami - 500

No. 9 - Syracuse - 489

No. 10 - Notre Dame - 477

No. 11 - Wake Forest - 412

No. 12 - Virginia Tech - 355

No. 13 - Georgia Tech - 315

No. 14 - Pitt - 301

No. 15 - Florida State - 221

No. 16 - California - 156

No. 17 - Stanford - 138

No. 18 - Boston College - 107

Year 7 under CMY

Last year, Virginia Tech was ranked No. 14 and finished No. 10 in the ACC, falling in the first round of the 2025 ACC Tournament to 15th-seeded California.

No Hokies qualified for either of the Preseason All-ACC Teams. Tech guard Neoklis Avdalas garnered a singular vote for Preseason Rookie of the Year, an award that was dominated by Duke forward Cameron Boozer's 43 votes.

Virginia Tech was recently ranked No. 71 in the preseason KenPom rankings. However, several analysts are high on the Hokies. The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman is one of them.

"I mean, I think this Virginia Tech team is an NCAA Tournament team,'' Goodman said. "I've said it over and over again. They got one of the best coaches around in Mike Young. I mean, we know what he can do. Now you've got a star in [Neoklis Avdalas], a guy who everyone is raving about, whether it's Young, whether it's assistant coaches, whether it's the players.

"You've got some veteran guys, and I think, obviously, [Tobi] Lawal is a guy that has to take another step. Bringing in [Amani] Hansberry has been huge in more than one way. [Jailen] Bedford, what they brought in with him is a 3-and-D guy who can help. I think now you've got enough. You had enough resources this year, and if you give Mike Young enough resources, the guy is gonna win. Period.''

Lawal led the team in points (12.4), rebounds (7.0) and steals (0.7) a season ago. The team revamped its lineup ahead of this season, parting ways with all but four of its players from 2024. The returners are as follows: guard Ben Hammond, Tyler Johnson and Jaden Schutt and forward Tobi Lawal.

Virginia Tech has an exhibition against Duquesne in Cassell Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET. The Hokies will kick off their regular season against Charleston Southern on Monday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET; that game will be available for viewing on ACC Network Extra.

Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.

