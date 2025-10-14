Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Ranked No. 12 in ACC Preseason Poll
The ACC has now released its predicted order for women's basketball's 2025 regular season, via votes compiled by 49 members of the media. Virginia Tech slotted in at No. 12, compiled 355 points and did not tally a first-place vote.
Here is the full order, with total points on the left and first-place votes on the right in parentheses:
No. 1 - Duke - 866 (34)
No. 3 - North Carolina - 741
No. 4 - N.C. State - 710
No. 5 - Virginia - 623
No. 6 - SMU - 616
No. 7 - Clemson - 510
No. 8 - Miami - 500
No. 9 - Syracuse - 489
No. 10 - Notre Dame - 477
No. 11 - Wake Forest - 412
No. 12 - Virginia Tech - 355
No. 13 - Georgia Tech - 315
No. 14 - Pitt - 301
No. 15 - Florida State - 221
No. 16 - California - 156
No. 17 - Stanford - 138
No. 18 - Boston College - 107
Year 7 under CMY
Last year, Virginia Tech was ranked No. 14 and finished No. 10 in the ACC, falling in the first round of the 2025 ACC Tournament to 15th-seeded California.
No Hokies qualified for either of the Preseason All-ACC Teams. Tech guard Neoklis Avdalas garnered a singular vote for Preseason Rookie of the Year, an award that was dominated by Duke forward Cameron Boozer's 43 votes.
Virginia Tech was recently ranked No. 71 in the preseason KenPom rankings. However, several analysts are high on the Hokies. The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman is one of them.
"I mean, I think this Virginia Tech team is an NCAA Tournament team,'' Goodman said. "I've said it over and over again. They got one of the best coaches around in Mike Young. I mean, we know what he can do. Now you've got a star in [Neoklis Avdalas], a guy who everyone is raving about, whether it's Young, whether it's assistant coaches, whether it's the players.
"You've got some veteran guys, and I think, obviously, [Tobi] Lawal is a guy that has to take another step. Bringing in [Amani] Hansberry has been huge in more than one way. [Jailen] Bedford, what they brought in with him is a 3-and-D guy who can help. I think now you've got enough. You had enough resources this year, and if you give Mike Young enough resources, the guy is gonna win. Period.''
Lawal led the team in points (12.4), rebounds (7.0) and steals (0.7) a season ago. The team revamped its lineup ahead of this season, parting ways with all but four of its players from 2024. The returners are as follows: guard Ben Hammond, Tyler Johnson and Jaden Schutt and forward Tobi Lawal.
Virginia Tech has an exhibition against Duquesne in Cassell Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET. The Hokies will kick off their regular season against Charleston Southern on Monday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET; that game will be available for viewing on ACC Network Extra.