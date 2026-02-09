Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Stock Report After NC State Loss

Virginia Tech men's basketball continues to stand on the precipice of making or missing the NCAA Tournament, with its hopes vacillating and being based on game-to-game outcomes.

The Hokies have seven games remaining on their schedule, four of which are on the road. All four of those contests will go down as Quadrant 1 opportunities. Virginia Tech currently has a 2-7 record against Quadrant 1 teams, with its two victories coming at home vs. Virginia (Dec. 31) and on the road vs. Syracuse (Jan. 21).

I think that right now, the stock is trending downward, but there's time to right the ship. Virginia Tech's slate does shape up to the point where it must take care of business at home while claiming one of its four contests on the road.

The Hokies have their backs against the wall, however. Claiming one road win is a necessity because the three home contests — coming against Florida State, Wake Forest and Boston College — will all be net-neutral games for Virginia Tech. Those three Cassell Coliseum games take on importance not because the victories will shoot the Hokies up the metrics. Rather, it's to keep them from going the other way.

Meanwhile, the four road games on the slate are the Hokies' last chances, aside from a run in the ACC Tournament, to create more notches in the proverbial belt for their March Madness hopes. Time is ticking and is of the essence.

The good news is that wing Neoklis Avdalas produced a bounce-back performance against NC State last time out. Though he was forced into five turnovers, Avdalas logged 14 points, his highest total since Jan. 7 vs. Stanford (21 points), and he did so on an efficient 5-for-6 clip.

The ACC Tournament is a month and one day away; Virginia Tech currently sits as the No. 9 team in the bracket, ironically set to face SMU if the season were to end today. The Hokies lost to the Mustangs 77-76 on Jan. 14, conceding the game via a game-winning half-court heave from SMU guard Boopie Miller. Four of Virginia Tech's six losses in league play have been decided by single digits, with three settled by a possession.

Should they slip down to the 10-seed, they'd potentially draw Boston College in the opening round and Louisville in the second round. The Hokies will play the Eagles on March 3, while they have already contested the Cardinals, losing 85-71 at the KFC Yum! Center.

Just under five weeks separate now and Selection Sunday. The Hokies have until then to determine their fate and whether they'll snag a bid to March Madness for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

