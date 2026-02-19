Virginia Tech's Updated NCAA Tournament Odds Reflect The Uphill Battle The Hokies Face

Virginia Tech desperately needed a win Tuesday night against Miami, but it was another narrow loss for the Hokies. Virginia Tech is on the NCAA Tournament bubble and is running out of opportunities to get quality wins to boost its resume.

The Hokies came into last night's game against Miami on the outside looking in on most bracketology projections, including the latest one from ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

According to Lunardi, Virginia Tech is not one of the first teams out of the tournament, but among the next four out. After beating a ranked Clemson team last week, the Hokies moved into the last four out portion of the bracket, but then they suffered a blowout loss at the hands of Florida State, which bumped them back to the next four out.

Right now, Lunardi projects the last four teams to be UCLA, Santa Clara, TCU, and San Diego State. The first four out are projected to be Missouri, Ohio State, New Mexico, and California.

Virginia Tech's tournament hopes are not dead yet, though, as they still have two more opportunities to add a quality victory with games against North Carolina and Virginia.

Latest Odds

The odds for Virginia Tech to make the NCAA Touranment continue to get longer and longer. According to the latest odds from Draftkings Sportsbook, the Hokies are +500 to make the tournament and are -800 to miss the tournament altogether.

Those odds leave a sliver of hope for Virginia Tech if they can get wins over UNC and UVA, plus a win or two in the ACC Tournament, but they are much different than they were after the defeated the Tigers last week.

If they can win both, without suffering another poor loss, and win a game in the ACC Tournament, the Hokies are going to have a real case to be included in the tournament.

What if they don't win out though? Would a 1-1 record in those games be good enough? They don't need to leave it to chance. Virginia Tech might look back on this season and wonder if they could have flipped a couple of these close losses to wins, where would they be on the NCAA Tournament bubble? They have last second losses to SMU, Wake Forest, Miami, and Stanford this year and one could argue that their win over Virginia was fluky.

Their backs are against the wall now after their recent losses. How will Virginia Tech respond to the pressure?

