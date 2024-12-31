All Hokies

Virginia Tech vs. No. 4 Duke Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball

Can the Hokies pull a major upset today and defeat the Blue Devils on the road?

Dec 15, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ben Hammond (11) shoots the ball against Navy Midshipmen guard Austin Benigni (1) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Tip-off is getting closer and closer for today's matchup between Virginia Tech and No. 4 Duke. It has been a dismal start to the season for the Hokies, but they have a massive opportunity against the top team in the conference.

 Tech and Duke are set to meet for the 67th time when the two square off on New Year’s Eve in Durham, N.C. The Hokies trail in the all-time series, 53-13.

Tech won the 2022 ACC championship game, 82-67, over the No. 7-ranked Blue Devils in Brooklyn, N.Y. Hunter Cattoor erupted for a career-high 31 points in that championship game en route to MVP honors of the tournament. Tech has only won once 1-25) at Cameron Indoor Stadium, a 69-67 decision in overtime on Jan. 6, 2007.

This will be the 37th time Tech will face a nationally ranked-Duke squad, including the 20th time the Blue Devils are ranked inside the top five. Jaden Schutt, a Duke transfer, returns to Cameron Indoor for the first time since making the move to Blacksburg. Schutt played in 14 games for the Blue Devils during the 2022-23 season before redshirting in 2023-24.

Despite the Hokies being 0-4 away from Cassell Coliseum this season, each of those contests have been at neutral sites. Tuesday at No. 4 Duke will be Tech’s first true road game of the season. VT is 4-20 in true road games over the past two seasons.

Odds

According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is a 24.5-point underdog vs the Blue Devils today and the total is set at 135.5.

Be sure to follow along here and refresh the page for the latest updates and highlights from today's game!

1st Half

