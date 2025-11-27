Virginia Tech vs Saint Mary's: Game Preview and Final Score Prediction
Don't look now, but Virginia Tech is 6-0 and looking to reach 7-0. To do that, the Hokies are going to have to earn their best victory to date when they face Saint Mary's today. Saint Mary's is 7-0 this season and a top 30 team according to KenPom. However, this is going to be the biggest test for them as well, which makes this a fascinating game.
Good Win vs Colorado State
Last night was not the best offensive night for the Hokies, but they won with their defense and head coach Mike Young was pleased with the effort on that end of the court:
"That was the two biggest keys to the game coming in. We could not allow them to come in here and bang 10 threes. And they're very capable. If you look at their scores, Omaha, they all run together now. But they were making 11, 12, 10, 11 made threes. The game they lost to Denver, their most recent game, they didn't play very well. They only made, I think, six. [Editor's note: The Rams made eight.] And I think we limit them to four makes today. They were only six of eight from the foul line. So, what a remarkable job from our team in checking those boxes and keeping them off the three-point arc and not sending them to the line 23 times, which really put you in a bind. Big, big key. You're right."
Virginia Tech was also outrebounded, something that Young thought would be an advantage for the Hokies:
"I thought coming in, I have great admiration for their outfit. I thought that [rebounding] was a decided advantage for us. That did not prove to be true. We've been a terrific offensive rebounding team. We've got to shore up some things on the defensive end. But [Colorado State's Rashaan Mbemba and Kyle Jorgensen] do a pretty good job in there. And we had a couple in the first half that we mishandled. They got a hand on it and goes off our leg out of bounds. So I think we had a couple of bad breaks, didn't chin the ball in a couple of instances, which is very important to us. That will continue to get better. Tobi [Lawal] didn't have his best stuff tonight. He's been well over double figure rebounds most every night and he didn't have that that that kind of night. We'll expect more from him tomorrow. We will, all of them. Jailen Bedford's got to rebound better. Ben Hammond's got to rebound better. That'll be required with a potential matchup with the Gaels of Saint Mary's."
Saint Mary's has one of the better defenses in the country, ranking 18th in the country in defensive rating according to KenPom. Can Virginia Tech find consistent ways to score on the Gaels? That is my biggest question for the game and while they are underdogs, I think Mike Young's team is going to find a way to win today in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 78, Saint Mary's 75