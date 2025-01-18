Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Today's ACC Basketball Game
Virginia Tech comes into today's game vs Wake Forest as winners of three of their last four games, including a thriller on Wednesday night vs NC State. It was a rough start to the season for the Hokies, but they have found a way to bounce back and have some momentum on their side right now. The same can be said about the Demon Deacons though. They have won four straight and six of their last seven. They are 4th in the ACC and look to keep pace with the teams around them in hopes of landing in the top half of the conference. The winner today will remain hot and with tons of momentum heading into the last stretch of January.
Virginia Tech is 39-34 all-time against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are Tech’s closest ACC foe – 122 miles from Blacksburg. The first game in the series was Feb. 7, 1912 – a 45-15 win by the Hokies in Blacksburg. Tech snapped Wake Forest’s three-game winning streak in the series last season inside Cassell Coliseum. Behind Hunter Cattoor’s 26 points, the Hokies had a 50-point outburst in the second half to down the Deacs, 87-76. Wake won the first matchup of last season, 86-63, in Winston-Salem. The Hokies have won 10 of the last 15 matchups with the Deacs, including six in a row between March 8, 2017 and Feb. 27, 2021. VT is 25-12 all-time as the home team in the series. The winner of 12 of the last 14 meetings have scored at least 80 points
With tip-off just around the corner, be sure to stay locked in right here and refresh the page for the latest updates from Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest!
1st Half
13:52 1H- Wake Forest leads 9-3. Hokies shooting 1-6 from the field to start.
6:02 1H- Wake Forest leads 24-16. Demon Deacons are shooting 48% from the field