Virginia Tech WBB Initial Availability Report vs. Oregon: Who's In, Out?

Virginia Tech women's basketball's first game in the NCAA Tournament in two seasons is nearly here. Tomorrow, the Hokies will contest ninth-seeded Oregon for a berth to the Round of 32 and presumably, a showdown with the third-ranked team nationally in Texas.

March mindset 🔒 pic.twitter.com/eglDljvJse — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 20, 2026

The Hokies (23-9, 12-6 ACC) have won 11 of their last 14 entering the showdown and following a 1-3 start to league play, ripped off a seven-game winning streak that included Quadrant 1 victories over Syracuse and Clemson.

One player is out for each team: For Virginia Tech, it's guard Kate Sears, who has missed the entirety of the season with a foot injury. Meanwhile, for the Ducks, senior guard Elisa Mevius remains out. The 5-foot-10 guard played the first two games of Oregon's season, totaling 15 and 10 points. In the second contest, a 90-47 victory over Montana, Mevius fell awkwardly on her leg and tore both her ACL and MCL per 247Sports' Oregon site Duck Territory.

Sears, meanwhile, has not yet logged collegiate minutes. Coming out of Watauga High School (Boone, North Carolina), the 5-foot-10 guard was listed by 247Sports as the No. 75 player in the Class of 2025, the 14th-ranked point guard and the No. 2 recruit in the class in North Carolina.

Virginia Tech has been undeterred despite losing Sears' possible contributions, though. In year two under head coach Megan Duffy, the Hokies improved markedly, upping their win total by five and claiming three additional in-conference victories. Virginia Tech rolled up a seven-game winning streak between early January and early February, stuffing Clemson, Syracuse and Virginia.

Though the Hokies lost two straight games to Notre Dame and NC State following that streak, Virginia Tech ensured its path to March Madness was relatively banked in with a pair of road wins against Stanford and California. The Hokies enter their showdown vs. Oregon having won five of their last seven, with the lone two outliers both being losses to North Carolina.

Virginia Tech and Oregon have not faced off since the Pepsi Shootout on Nov. 27, 1999, a showdown that the Ducks claimed 73-53. Should the Hokies win, it would be Duffy's first-ever NCAA Tournament victory.

Texas, who will presumably be Virginia Tech's second-round opponent if it dispatches Oregon, dispatched a pair of ranked teams en route to the SEC Championship, drubbing both then-No. 24 Ole Miss (85-68) and then-No. 3 South Carolina (78-61). The Longhorns currently hold a 31-3 record entering the NCAA Tournament.

The Hokies' clash with Oregon kicks off tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. CT - local time), and the contest will be available for viewing on ESPN2.