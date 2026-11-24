Virginia Tech WBB vs. Michigan State Live Updates: Scores and Analysis
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Virginia Tech women's basketball takes on Michigan State on Nov. 24 at 2:30 p.m. ET in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 32, Michigan State 32
Virginia Tech scored eight straight to deadlock the game at 32 entering intermission, five of which came from freshman Kaleo Anderson. The #Hokies hold an 11-3 edge in points off turnovers at halftime.
Q2 0:09 | Virginia Tech 32, Michigan State 32
The Hokies have stayed within striking distance and Samyha Suffren uncorked a second-chance 3-point jumper. Kaleo Anderson added a jumper and then, with 10 seconds left, sunk a fastbreak triple. Tied...
Q2 3:08 | Michigan State 26, Virginia Tech 20
Wenzel up to eight points on a 4-of-12 clip, though she's 0-for-5 from deep. As a team, VT's 0-for-7 from 3-point range.
Q2 8:00 | Michigan State 23, Virginia Tech 14
Blair struck again with a layup that moves her up to a team-high 10 points. She and fellow guard Theryn Hallock has 17 of Michigan State's first 23 points.
Q1 END | Michigan State 17, Virginia Tech 14
Michigan State's Kennedy Blair sank a jumper with 4 seconds left to give the Spartans a three-point lead entering the second quarter.
Virginia Tech is 0-for-3 from long range and 2-for-6 at the free-throw line today.
Q1 1:53 | Michigan State 13, Virginia Tech 12
Virginia Tech's still down by one. Aniya Trent with a game-high four rebounds. Carleigh Wenzel (2-for-7) and Leila Wells (2-for-2) lead Virginia Tech with four points apiece.
Q1 4:54 | Michigan State 9, Virginia Tech 8
Virginia Tech trails by one at the first-quarter media timeout. The Spartans have held Carleigh Wenzel to 0-for-3 from beyond the arc, though the graduate student guard is 2-for-2 inside it.
Q1 6:57 | Michigan State 9, Virginia Tech 4
The Hokies are down five. Michigan State's mounted a 7-0 run in just over two minutes. Kathy-Emm Otto scored the Spartans' latest points with a scoop-and-score on the right.
Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Michigan State 0
Virginia Tech's Jessica Dimaro wins the tip. We're off.
Pre-Game Notes
The Hokies' starting five is as follows:
- No. 1 - guard Carleigh Wenzel
- No. 2 - guard Leila Wells
- No. 6 - forward Jessica Dimaro
- No. 12 - guard Samyha Suffren
- No. 30 - forward Aniya Trent
Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05