Virginia Tech women's basketball takes on Michigan State on Nov. 24 at 2:30 p.m. ET in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 32, Michigan State 32

Virginia Tech scored eight straight to deadlock the game at 32 entering intermission, five of which came from freshman Kaleo Anderson. The #Hokies hold an 11-3 edge in points off turnovers at halftime.

Q2 0:09 | Virginia Tech 32, Michigan State 32

The Hokies have stayed within striking distance and Samyha Suffren uncorked a second-chance 3-point jumper. Kaleo Anderson added a jumper and then, with 10 seconds left, sunk a fastbreak triple. Tied...

Q2 3:08 | Michigan State 26, Virginia Tech 20

Wenzel up to eight points on a 4-of-12 clip, though she's 0-for-5 from deep. As a team, VT's 0-for-7 from 3-point range.

Q2 8:00 | Michigan State 23, Virginia Tech 14

Blair struck again with a layup that moves her up to a team-high 10 points. She and fellow guard Theryn Hallock has 17 of Michigan State's first 23 points.

Q1 END | Michigan State 17, Virginia Tech 14

Michigan State's Kennedy Blair sank a jumper with 4 seconds left to give the Spartans a three-point lead entering the second quarter.

Virginia Tech is 0-for-3 from long range and 2-for-6 at the free-throw line today.

Q1 1:53 | Michigan State 13, Virginia Tech 12

Virginia Tech's still down by one. Aniya Trent with a game-high four rebounds. Carleigh Wenzel (2-for-7) and Leila Wells (2-for-2) lead Virginia Tech with four points apiece.

Q1 4:54 | Michigan State 9, Virginia Tech 8

Virginia Tech trails by one at the first-quarter media timeout. The Spartans have held Carleigh Wenzel to 0-for-3 from beyond the arc, though the graduate student guard is 2-for-2 inside it.

Q1 6:57 | Michigan State 9, Virginia Tech 4

The Hokies are down five. Michigan State's mounted a 7-0 run in just over two minutes. Kathy-Emm Otto scored the Spartans' latest points with a scoop-and-score on the right.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Michigan State 0

Virginia Tech's Jessica Dimaro wins the tip. We're off.

Pre-Game Notes

The Hokies' starting five is as follows:

No. 1 - guard Carleigh Wenzel

- guard Carleigh Wenzel No. 2 - guard Leila Wells

- guard Leila Wells No. 6 - forward Jessica Dimaro

- forward Jessica Dimaro No. 12 - guard Samyha Suffren

- guard Samyha Suffren No. 30 - forward Aniya Trent