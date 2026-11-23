Virginia Tech women's basketball faces off against UT Martin at the Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla., at 2:30 p.m. ET. Read below for a live game thread, organized in reverse chronological order:

Q1 6:24 | Virginia Tech 9, UT Martin 0

The Hokies are up 9-0 after a pair of Wenzel free throws. Four of their nine points have come at the charity stripe. Virginia Tech is already in the bonus since UT Martin's committed seven fouls in the first 3:36.

Q1 6:50 | Virginia Tech 7, UT Martin 0

Make that seven-zip. Wells cashed in on the catch-and-shoot triple off the feed from Sears.

Q1 7:31 | Virginia Tech 4, UT Martin 0

UT Martin with three fouls in 2:29. Kate Sears checking in for Samyha Suffren. The Hokies are 1-of-3 from the field, though they've got a 5-1 edge on the glass.

Q1 8:34 | Virginia Tech 4, UT Martin 0

Just under 90 seconds in, the #Hokies lead by four. Suffren was fouled and just went 1-for-2 at the line.

Q1 9:00 | Virginia Tech 3, UT Martin 0

Leila Wells was fouled and split her shots at the stripe. Dimaro hauled in the board and funneled it out to an open Samyha Suffren at the top of the key. She swished it. The Hokies lead by three.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, UT Martin 0

Virginia Tech's Jessica Dimaro wins the tip. We're off.

Pre-Game Notes

The Hokies' starting five is as follows:

No. 1 - guard Carleigh Wenzel

- guard Carleigh Wenzel No. 2 - guard Leila Wells

- guard Leila Wells No. 6 - forward Jessica Dimaro

- forward Jessica Dimaro No. 12 - guard Samyha Suffren

- guard Samyha Suffren No. 30 - forward Aniya Trent