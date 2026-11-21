Virginia Tech men's basketball continued rolling, claiming its sixth straight victory with a 87-70 handling of Northwestern Friday afternoon in Charleston, S.C.

The Hokies (6-0) shot 46.9% from the field, though they were a scorching 16-of-31 (51.6%) from 3-point range against the Wildcats (3-3). Virginia Tech also held a commanding 41-27 advantage on the boards, including a 15-5 gap on the offensive glass. Here are my three takeaways after the Hokies'

Rinse, repeat. Virginia Tech's multifaceter crew of contributors makes it to where a different player can step up each night — or each half.

Against Richmond, Ben Hammond missed his first eight shots before bouncing back in the second half to end with a team-high 15 points. A similar storyline followed forward Amani Hansberry in Friday's win over the Wildcats.

Hansberry, who's averaging 17.5 points per game through six contests, was blanked from the field in the first 20 minutes, missing all five attempts. However, he still made his impact felt on the hardwood, finishing with six first-frame assists. In the second half, his shots connected; he finished with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

It speaks to a larger pattern that Virginia Tech doesn't need to rely solely upon one scorer to generate its points. It can rely upon multiple focal points. Ben Hammond, who scored a career-high 32 points vs. Iowa on Nov. 8, set a new career-high for made 3-pointers against the Wildcats, splashing five triples.

Guard Jaylen Curry, who faces his former team Sunday, added 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting, along with four rebounds and five assists. Clemson transfer Efrem "Butta" Johnson chipped in a season-high 12 points, while guard Tyler Johnson contributed seven points and seven rebounds.

Virginia Tech's much faster offense has occasionally played with fire, though this time, it utilized a tirade of 3-pointers to pull away.

Last year, Virginia Tech's offense, while faster than most of the offenses head coach Mike Young has ran with, was geared around a slower-paced style. This year, it's more of a breakneck-type of speed. The Hokies have scored 80-plus in each of their first six games, fueled by speedy guard play.

Its play in the frontcourt was better, too. Miles Heide, who's 13-of-14 this year, put up a season-high seven points and garnered six rebounds. Sin'Cere Jones finished with five points and three rebounds, while sharpshooting forward Kuol Atak finished with five points on a 2-of-3 clip.

Virginia Tech does not have a Christian Gurdak in its arsenal this year — the one-year Hokie transferred to Rutgers, where he's averaging 16.2 points and 7.7 rebounds, including a 20-point, seven-rebound performance against No. 8 Houston on Nov. 17 — but it may have it in the aggregate. (Did I want to make a Moneyball reference? Yes. Yes, I did.)

The Hokies' victory Friday, though, was fueled by the 3-ball more than anything else. Over half of Virginia Tech's 30 buckets — 16 — came from long range, with Hammond sinking a career-high five of them. Clemson fifth-year transfer Efrem "Butta" Johnson went 4-of-7 from 3-point range, while Curry was 3-of-5 from deep.

Virginia Tech isn't an NCAA Tournament lock, but the Hokies have made a strong early case.

Virginia Tech is undefeated through its first six games, but the Hokies' early success comes with a caveat: Their resume remains a work in progress, with the rigors of ACC play still awaiting them.

Three of the opponents Tech has played thus far are outside KenPom's top-150. In league play, the lowest-ranked foe it'll play is Georgia Tech (No. 118) in March 6's regular-season finale.

Even still, Virginia Tech's regular-season success has resulted in three wins over solid competition: Iowa (No. 44 in KenPom; 93-88, in overtime), Richmond (No. 107; 85-68) and now, Northwestern (No. 134; 87-70). The Hokies (now No. 35 in KenPom) have largely taken care of business, beating all but one of their opponents by 17 or more.

In my eyes, it's too soon to proclaim a perennial bubble team like Virginia Tech an NCAA Tournament lock. But the Hokies have done enough to warrant a place in the conversation. Whether they can remain there once ACC play begins is another question entirely.

The Hokies wrap up their stint in the Classic on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 3:30 p.m. ET with Oklahoma State. Coverage for the contest will be on ESPN2.