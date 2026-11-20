Virginia Tech men's basketball heads to Charleston, South Carolina, for its first neutral-site tournament matchup of the season, taking on Northwestern at TD Arena. The Hokies enter Friday's contest at 5-0, while the Wildcats are 3-2.

Ahead of Friday afternoon's showdown, here's how you can tune in:



How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 20,

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: TD Arena — Charleston, S.C.

TV: ESPN2

TV Voices: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Richard Hendrix (analyst)

Streaming: ESPN app (with eligible access)

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Notes

Virginia Tech is 5-0 to open the season for the second consecutive year, coming off an 85-68 victory over Richmond on Monday. The Hokies previously defeated Coppin State (88-54), Mercer (96-67), Iowa (93-88 in overtime) and Mount St. Mary's (82-62).

Against Richmond, Virginia Tech built a 20-point first-half lead before the Spiders rallied with a 17-0 run to cut the deficit to three early in the second half. The Hokies recovered, however, with guard Ben Hammond and forward Amani Hansberry Amani Hansberry scoring 15 points apiece. Guard Tyler Johnson recorded the team's first double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Through five games, Virginia Tech is averaging 88.8 points per contest, the fifth-most in the ACC. Hammond leads the team with 20.2 points and 6.2 assists per game, while Hansberry is averaging 18.0 points and Jaylen Curry is contributing another 15.0. The Hokies have also made their presence felt defensively, forcing an ACC-leading 19.0 turnovers per game. Their plus-8.8 turnover margin ranks fifth nationally.

Northwestern, meanwhile, is coming off a 75-53 home loss to Columbia. The Wildcats struggled offensively in the defeat, shooting 21-of-63 from the field and 5-of-24 from beyond the arc.

Guard Angelo Ciaravino led Northwestern with 14 points and six rebounds, though the Wildcats managed just 53 points despite committing only eight turnovers. Northwestern also held Columbia to 23.1% shooting from three-point range.

Friday's game will be Virginia Tech's first of two contests in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. The Hokies will return to TD Arena on Sunday to face Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. ET, with that matchup airing on ESPN.

For Mike Young's squad, the trip provides another opportunity to build on its undefeated start after already earning a high-major victory over Iowa earlier this month. Northwestern is the easier of two matchups; the Wildcats rank No. 130 on KenPom, while Oklahoma State is 37th. Virginia Tech ranks 42nd on KenPom entering the Charleston Classic.