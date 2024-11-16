Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: 5 Takeaways From Virginia Tech's Win Over Coppin State
1. Carleigh Wenzel
In the first half, Carleigh Wenzel was dominant scoring 11 points for Virginia Tech but slowed down in the second half, finishing with 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal. All though Wenzel wasn't able to get much going offensively in the second half, the Hokies were still able to win convincingly and she once again shot 57% from the field like her last game against UNC Asheville.
2. Defense
In the first half, the Virginia Tech defense forced Coppin State to 14 team turnovers. As a result of these turnovers, the Hokies were able to race out to a 20 point lead heading into half time and never looked back. The Hokies held Coppin State to under 40% shooting from the field, under 20% from three, and forced over 10 turnovers.
3. Rose Micheaux
shortlyRose Micheaux had a big first half scoring the basketball, scoring a team-high 11 points for the Hokies. For the game, Micheaux finished with a double-double stat line scoring 19 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block. This was Micheaux's first double-double this season and based on the improvement in role-play, I'm sure that more of these performances in the near future will likely follow.
4. Three Point Shooting and Field Goal Efficiency
Coming into this game, Virginia Tech has been leading the ACC in field goal efficiency and continued the hot shooting 42% from three-point range. The Hokies shot over 50% for the floor as well, and a lot of this clean shooting came from the team's ability to create open shots for one another throughout the game. The Hokies finished with 20 assists as a team, the second time this season that they had at least 20 assists in a game.
5. Points Off Turnovers And Points In The Paint
Virginia Tech got up by as many as 30 points in the second half, and large part was based on their ability to get inside the paint with easy looks to score. Part of these points in the paint came from points off of turnovers, with the Hokies scoring 20 points off of turnovers and 36 points in the paint.
