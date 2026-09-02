Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Announces 2026-27 ACC Schedule
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Virginia Tech women's basketball's ACC schedule for the 2026-27 season was publicized Wednesday afternoon, finalizing the full slate for the Hokies' upcoming campaign.
In total, the Hokies will play 32 regular-season games, with 11 coming on the road and two neutral-site games in Destin, Fla., for the Emerald Coast Classic.
Here's a look at the full slate:
- [EXHIBITION] Oct. 19: at Maryland (College Park, Md.)
- Nov. 2: vs. NC Central (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Nov. 4: vs. Delaware (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Nov. 8: vs. James Madison (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Nov. 12: at VCU (Richmond, Va.)
- Nov. 15: vs. La Salle (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Nov. 23: vs. UT Martin (Emerald Coast Classic; Destin, Fla.)
- Nov. 24: vs. Alcorn State OR Michigan State (Emerald Coast Classic; Destin, Fla.)
- Nov. 29: vs. UNC Greensboro (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Dec. 3: vs. Tennessee (SEC/ACC Challenge; Blacksburg, Va.)
- Dec. 6: at Duke (Durham, N.C.)
- Dec. 9: vs. Appalachian State (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Dec. 13: vs. Campbell (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Dec. 19: vs. Wake Forest (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Dec. 21: vs. Radford (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Dec. 28: vs. College of Charleston (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Dec. 31: at Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
- Jan. 3: vs. Syracuse (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Jan. 7: vs. Notre Dame (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Jan. 10: at Virginia (Charlottesville, Va.)
- Jan. 14: at N.C. State (Raleigh, N.C.)
- Jan. 17: vs. Louisville (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Jan. 24: vs. Florida State (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Jan. 28: at Boston College (Chestnut Hill, Mass.)
- Jan. 31: vs. California (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Feb. 4: at Clemson (Clemson, S.C.)
- Feb. 7: at North Carolina (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
- Feb. 11: vs. SMU (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Feb. 18: vs. Stanford (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Feb. 21: at Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Feb. 25: at Miami (Coral Gables, Fla.)
- Feb. 28: vs. Virginia (Blacksburg, Va.)
Virginia is the only squad that the Hokies play twice; Virginia Tech will play once against its other 16 conference opponents, starting Dec. 6 against Duke.
This season, Virginia Tech will play eight ACC squads that qualified for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, including five in a row from Jan. 3-17: Duke, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Virginia, NC State, Louisville, Clemson, North Carolina and Virginia. Duke has won back-to-back ACC Tournaments and went 27-9, losing to eventual national champions UCLA in the Elite Eight, 70-58.
Of the eight other ACC squads that made the NCAA Tournament, Virginia Tech went 4-5 in the regular season, beating Syracuse and Clemson once while sweeping the Cavaliers. The Hokies lost to Duke, Notre Dame, NC State, Louisville and North Carolina, accounting for all but one of their six in-conference losses in the 2025-26 season; the other was a 75-67 overtime loss to Miami at Cassell Coliseum on Jan. 1. North Carolina handed the Hokies a second loss with a 85-68 final in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinal in Duluth, Ga.
Virginia Tech went 23-10 (12-6 ACC) last season, qualifying to its first NCAA Tournament under head coach Megan Duffy, who enters her thrid year with the program. The Hokies' 2025-26 season ended in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament with a 70-60 loss to eight-seed Oregon in Austin, Texas.
The Hokies will play five ACC schools that made it to the Sweet 16: Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia, Louisville and North Carolina. The Blue Devils and Fighting Irish made it to the Elite Eight.
Virginia Tech's regular-season finale against Virginia is the first time since the 2022 season that Virginia Tech will wrap up the season at home, per the program's release. After the regular season concludes, the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament will take place this year in the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.; it is set for March 3-7, 2027.
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05