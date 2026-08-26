Report: Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Signs Former Clemson Guard Butta Johnson

According to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, Virginia Tech men's basketball has signed former Clemson guard Efrem "Butta" Johnson. The fifth-year player — a benefactor of the NCAA's new "five-for-five" age-based eligibility rules — started nine games for Clemson last year and averaged 6.3 points per game, shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Virginia Tech has signed former Clemson guard Butta Johnson, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Made nine starts at Clemson last season. Before Clemson, was a two-year starter at UAB. Has 163 career made 3-pointers. pic.twitter.com/MbktcvQqle — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 26, 2026

Johnson was a two-year starter at UAB before transferring to Clemson. In three years with the Blazers, he started 46 games out of a possible 100. In the 2023-24, Johnson, a then-sophomore, averaged 11.2 points per game and shot 42.9% from the field.

This past season, Johnson notched seven double-digit point games spearheaded by a 15-point effort against Georgia Tech March 7 in a 79-76 game. Johnson also totaled 13 points against Georgia in a 97-94 victory Nov. 23.

"Johnson is a solid rotation guard with ACC experience and a strong 3-point ability," Griffin Barfield, Clemson Tigers On SI's managing editor, said to me in an interview. "Especially down the stretch of the 2026-27 season, he will be a critical piece for the Hokies next season."

Butta Johnson will be the 10th newcomer to a 2026-27 Virginia Tech team that features only five returnees: senior forward Amani Hansberry, junior guards Ben Hammond and Tyler Johnson, sophomore forward Sin'cere Jones and redshirt freshman Solomon Davis. The Clemson transfer is the second transfer to the Hokies that's previously played in the ACC, joining center Musa Sagnia (NC State).

Virginia Tech men's basketball went 19-13 (8-10 ACC) in the 2025-26, losing six of its final nine games. The Hokies lost nine one-score games — six by two or fewer possessions and four by one possession. Virginia Tech lost by one to Stanford, SMU and Miami within a four-game span, contributing to its missing the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season.

The Hokies' 2025-26 season ended after a 95-89 loss to Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C.; the team subsequently chose to preemptively decline a bid to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).

With Johnson's commitment, Virginia Tech now stands at 15 players. Here is the full list: