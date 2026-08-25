Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Finalizes 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

Virginia Tech women's basketball has unveiled its non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season, doing so Monday evening.

Virginia Tech will first travel to Maryland for an exhibition game against the Terrapins on Monday, Oct. 19. The two teams haven't met in the regular season since March 2, 2014. Virginia Tech is 6-9 against the Terrapins, though it's won just one of the last nine matchups.

Here's the full non-conference schedule after the Maryland exhibition:

Nov. 2: vs. NC Central

vs. NC Central Nov. 4: vs. Delaware

vs. Delaware Nov. 8: vs. James Madison

vs. James Madison Nov. 12: at VCU (Richmond, Va.; Siegel Center)

at VCU (Richmond, Va.; Siegel Center) Nov. 15: vs. La Salle

vs. La Salle Nov. 23: vs. UT Martin (Emerald Coast Classic; Destin, Fla.)

vs. UT Martin (Emerald Coast Classic; Destin, Fla.) Nov. 24: vs. either Michigan State or Alcorn State (Emerald Coast Classic; Destin, Fla.)

vs. either Michigan State or Alcorn State (Emerald Coast Classic; Destin, Fla.) Nov. 29: vs. UNC Greensboro

vs. UNC Greensboro Dec. 3: vs. Tennessee (SEC/ACC Challenge)

vs. Tennessee (SEC/ACC Challenge) Dec. 9: vs. Appalachian State

vs. Appalachian State Dec. 13: vs. Campbell

vs. Campbell Dec. 21: vs. Radford

vs. Radford Dec. 28: vs. Charleston

Virginia Tech has 13 non-conferece games scheduled, 10 of which will take place in the friendly confines of Cassell Coliseum. Two are neutral-site contests — the Emerald Coast Classic games against UT Martin and Michigan State/Alcorn State — while the lone road contest is VCU on Nov. 12.

Virginia Tech's season then opens in earnest against NC Central on Monday, Nov. 2. The Hokies are 4-0 against NC Central and have won three of their showdowns by 30-plus points. The last matchup was Dec. 10, 2014, which was a 80-44 victory for Virginia Tech.

Tech's game against Delaware is its first since the 1985-86 season, whee the Hokies captured a 74-61 victory inside Cassell Coliseum. Virginia Tech is 2-0 against the Fightin' Blue Hens all time. James Madison is next up; the two teams are engaging in the second end of a home-and-home. Virginia Tech lost last year's showdown 65-56 at Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Va., which was their first loss of the year. The Hokies are on a three-game skid against the Dukes, but they are 13-4 all-time against JMU at Cassell Coliseum. The Dukes will be making their first venture to Blacksburg since Dec. 14, 2008.

Virginia Tech is 18-9 against the Rams all-time and is 7-3 in its last 10. The two teams last faced off in the 2018-19 WNIT, where the Hokies advanced with a 82-72 victory. It'll be Tech's first trip to Richmond to play VCU since Nov. 16, 2009 — a 72-58 defeat for the Hokies. Virginia Tech then will come back home to play La Salle for the first time since the 2000 season. Virginia Tech has won its last six games against the Explorers. La Salle finished 19-14 last seson and made it to the second round of the WNIT.

At the Emerald Coast Classic, Virginia Tech will play UT Martin for the first time. If it plays Alcorn State, it'll be the second matchup between the two programs and the first-ever that's away from Blacksburg. The Hokies won the only showdown 87-44 in the 2010-11 season at Cassell Coliseum in the Hilton Garden Classic. Virginia Tech is 3-1 against Michigan State, with the last matchup coming in the 2013-14 season (72-66 victory for the Hokies). The season before (2012-13), Virginia Tech was handed a 57-29 loss, one of only four games listed in the HokieSports statistical database where it scored under 30 points.

Virginia Tech will play against UNC Greensboro for the 10th time when it draws the Spartans on Nov. 29. The Hokies have won the last seven showdowns and won 72-51 in the 2023-24 season.

Tennessee is up next on the docket on Dec. 3 for the ACC/SEC Challenge; Virginia Tech is 4-8 against the Volunteers all-time, though it's won four of the last five matchups between the two programs. The Hokies won the last matchup 73-64 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament to advance to the Elite Eight, part of a run that culminated in the program's only Final Four bid to date. Two Tennesse players from last year's roster — guard-forward Lauren Hurst and forward Alyssa Latham — are on this year's vIrignia Tech roster. Tennessee finished with a 16-14 (8-8 SEC) record last season and was bounced in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Appalachian State is next up in the first installment of a three-game series that will have the Mountaineers in Blacksburg in 2026 and 2028, while Virginia Tech heads to Boone, N.C. in 2027. The Hokies are 13-2 against the Mountaineers and have won their last five games against App State. The last meeting was in the 2020-21 season at Cassell Coliseum, which resulted in a 84-59 victory for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech is 3-0 against Campbell, and defeated the Fighting Camels 81-46 in the 2024-25 campaign.

Radford is the penultimate game on the non-conference docket. The Highlanders finished 23-13 last season, making it to the second round of the WNIT. Virginia Tech holds a commanding 32-9 advantage in the series. Virginia Tech will wrap up its non-conference schedule with the College of Charleston, which it is 2-0 against. The Hokies haven't matched up against the Cougar at homes since Nov. 22, 2015, when Tech won 81-47. The last overall meeting was in 2016-17 in Charleston, S.C., where the Hokies won 71-61. Last year, College of Charleston made the NCAA Tournament and earned the CAA championship after a 27-6 (16-2 CAA) season.

Virginia Tech is coming off a 23-10 (12-6 ACC) season in which it made the NCAA Tournament for the first time under head coach Megan Duffy, losing 70-60 in the Round of 64 to Oregon. This year, Duffy enters her third season at the helm of the Hokies.