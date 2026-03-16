Virginia Tech Women's Basketball March Madness seed revealed on Selection Sunday

Virginia Tech women's basketball is officially in the NCAA Tournament. For the first time under second-year head coach Megan Duffy, the Hokies are heading to March Madness.

In the opening round, the Hokies will be playing ninth-seeded Oregon in Regional 3 (Fort Worth). The winner will play top-seeded Texas in the Round of 32.

Virginia Tech ended its regular season and ACC Tournament slate with a 23-9 record, including a 12-6 record in league play. After starting their ACC slate with a 1-3 record, the Hokies erupted on a seven-game winning streak, including wins over Syracuse, Boston College and Virginia. Even after the team lost back-to-back contests to Notre Dame and Syracuse, the Hokies bounced back by winning five of their next six, with a 66-63 loss to then-No. 22 North Carolina.

After Virginia Tech took down Georgia Tech in the opening round of the ACC Tournament, the Hokies were bounced from the tourney 85-68 by the then-No. 16 Tar Heels.

"A little bit disappointed with our overall performance [against the Tar Heels], but a lot of positive comments in the locker room," said Virginia Tech head coach Megan Duffy. "Even though we're disappointed about our season, we're going to move forward in the NCAA Tournament. Just really proud of our team led by Carleigh [Wenzel] here."

Wenzel spotlighted the team's versatility and multitude of scoring options, remarking that Duffy coaches the team with a "chip on her shoulder."

"That's how she came in, that's how she coaches," Wenzel said. "She wants the game played the right way. She wants you to run through a wall for your teammates. She wants you to be your best, whether that's by rebounding, picking up defensively, or whether that's you making shots. So I think that she's kind of poured into us all year. I think we've grown tremendously over the year. Everybody has stepped up at timely moments, and I think that leads into when decisions are made and who gets in, who doesn't. I think everybody has a chance to come in and it be their night on our team, so hopefully that will go into these next couple weeks."

Virginia Tech's 23 wins mark the ninth time in the last 10 seasons that the team has accumulated 20 or more victories. If the Hokies can hit the 25-win mark by advancing to the Sweet 16, it would be the third time in that same stretch. Virginia Tech has finished with 23 or more wins in five of the last 10 seasons.