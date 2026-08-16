Virginia Tech Makes Final 10 for Class of 2027 Guard Qandace Samuels

Virginia Tech is among the final 10 schools in the hunt for a commitment from Class of 2027 guard Qandace Samuels, 247Sports' Dushawn London reported.

NEWS: Qandace Samuels, a five-star guard in the class of 2027, is down to 10 schools, @247Sports is told. pic.twitter.com/T8u8zq4l1F — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) August 16, 2026

Samuels is a 247Sports consensus/ESPN five-star recruit from District Heights, Md., that would mark the first five-star prospect in the Megan Duffy era if she were to commit to the Hokies. On 247Sports, Samuels — listed as a small forward on the site — is ranked as the No. 13 player in the 2027 class, the No. 4 small forward and the second-highest 2027 recruit in the state of Maryland. The 247Sports composite is nearly identical, ranking her at No. 12 nationally but keeping her position (No. 4) and state (No. 2) rankings identical. The main difference? Samuels holds that fifth star on the composite rankings, receiving an overall recruit score of 0.9958 on the site.

"Samuels is blossoming into one of the country's premier wing threats," 247Sports women's basketball director of scouting Brandon Clay said of the Bishop McNamara High School prospect. "She has developed into a consistent 3-point shooter, whether her feet are set or she's shooting off the bounce, reading and then pulling. In that regard, Samuels can score as well as any wing in the class right now. She has the size to play through contact around the rim. As Samuels works on her ability to attack going left, as she does going right, her game will rise to another level as a result."

Per 247Sports, 10 schools have currently offered Samuels: Arizona, DePaul, Florida, Maryland, Marquette, Missouri, North Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee and SMU. Samuels posted on social media on June 1, 2024, however that Coach Duffy and Co. had offered her.

Thank you @CoachMeganDuffy for my most recent offer to Virginia Tech! Looking forward to learning more about VT and you. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2OvFsfCfqG — Qandace Samuels (@QandaceS) June 1, 2024

Samuels' sister Qadence was a member of the 2025 UConn team that won the national championship, averaging 1.3 points per game. Her sister currently plays at NC State, where she's entering her senior year after a 6.4-point, 4.8-rebound campaign in 2025-26.

Virginia Tech currently holds two commitments in the 2027 class from guard-forward Lillie Graves and guard Dani Robinson. Both are consensus four-star recruits. Robinson was ranked No. 36 on ESPN's recruiting rankings at the time of her recruitment, while Graves was ranked No. 55. Samuels, meanwhile, ranks No. 11 and is one of 19 five-stars in the SportsCenter Next 100.

The Hokies' 2026 season is set to open on Nov. 2 against North Carolina Central.

Virginia Tech has 12 players who are eligible for the 2027-28 season, leaving them three below the maximum allotted amount of 15. Here's the full list, with eligibility listed for the 2027-28 campaign: