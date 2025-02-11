Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Hokies Are The Last Team In According to Latest ESPN Bracketology
It is going to be an interesting final few weeks for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball. According to many experts around the country, they are squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. The Hokies are coming off of a blowout win vs Virginia on Sunday and face No. 12 North Carolina, Stanford, Cal, Boston College, and Clemson before the conference tournament begins. If the Hokies are indeed on the bubble, what kind of record are they going to have to have to make sure their spot is secure?
In the latest ESPN Bracketology projections, Virginia Tech is the last team along with Harvard, Saint Josephs, and Nebraska. They are projected to face the Cornhuskers in one of the first games of the Tournament and if they win, they would go on to play No. 6 seed Vanderbilt in Region 1. If that region plays out as projected, that is going to be one of the toughest regions in the tournament. UCLA is not just the No. 1 seed in the region, but the entire tournament as well. Duke is the No. 2 seed, TCU is the No. 3 seed, Tennessee is the No. 4 seed, and Georgia Tech is the No. 5 seed. The Hokies were able to beat the Yellow Jackets earlier this season and end their unbeaten record.
The first four teams out according to these projections is Washington, Princeton, George Mason, and Arizona.
Up next for Virginia Tech is perhaps their last chance to get a signature win on their resume, at least until the ACC Tournament. Can the Hokies find a way to go on the road and upset the No. 12 team in the country? It would give their Tournament chances a huge boost.
