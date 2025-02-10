Virginia Tech Recruiting: 2026 LB Mathieu Kanu Sets Official Visit Date With Hokies
You can add another 2026 prospect to the list of official visitors for the Hokies. 2026 LB Mathieu Kanu announced on social media today that he has a visit locked in with the Hokies from June 20th-22nd.
Kanu is a talented linebacker who plays at Patriot High School in Nokesville HS (VA) and holds offers from Penn State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Minnesota, Michigan, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia, among others. Expect the 6'3 221 LBS linebacker to get more attention as the cycle goes on.
The Hokies are already off to a strong start in the 2026 class and have the commitment of four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren, who committed to Virginia Tech during the Under Armour All-American Bowl.
Warren officially committed to the Hokies over Duke, Wake Forest, and Georgia Tech. Warren becomes the first commitment for Virginia Tech in the 2026 recruiting class and will be a nice building block for Brent Pry and this staff. The Hokies have done a nice job at recruiting the wide receiver position as of late and Warren becomes the latest talented pass catcher to commit to Virginia Tech.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Warren is a four-star prospect, the No. 277 player in the country, the No. 44 wide receiver, and the No. 6 player in the state of South Carolina.
Here is the scouting report on Warren courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, who compares Warren to former Miami and current Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton:
"Hulking wide receiver with plus athleticism that can make contested catches and play through traffic. Followed up breakout sophomore campaign with a productive junior year, totaling 14 touchdowns in 11 games. One of the scores was featured on the NFL Network. Thrives in 50-50 situations as his superior bounce and impressive body control allow him to play above the opponent's shoulder pads. However, shouldn't be viewed as just a red zone specialist as he has flashed the ability to make dynamic lateral cuts and pick up chunks of yardage on screens and quick in-breaking routes. Must keep progressing and honing his craft, but should be viewed as a potential difference-maker on Saturdays that can win on the perimeter with his 6-foot-4 size and ball skills."
Official Visitors Announced
1. WR Jaire Richburg (East Forsyth High School, NC)
Richburg is a talented 6'3 180 LBS WR from North Carolina who also has other offers from Boston College, Duke, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, Penn State, and South Carolina among others. He will be on his official visit from May 30th-June 1st.
2. Four-Star WR Travis Johnson (Oscar Smith High School, VA)
One of the top players in the state of Virginia is going to be in Blacksburg for an official visit from June 20th to 22nd. He is a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, ranking as the No. 124 player in the country, No. 16 wide receiver in the country, and No. 3 player in the state of Virginia.
3. OL Adrian Hamilton (St. Johns High School, MD)
2026 OL Adrian Hamilton (6'3, 270 LBS) has set his official visit to Virginia Tech from June 20th-22nd
4. Five Star OL Darius Gray (St. Christopher's High School, VA)
This is going to be perhaps the biggest visit of the summer. Gray is a five star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, ranking as the No. 25 player in the country, No. 2 IOL, and No. 2 player in the state of Virginia. His official visit is going to be earlier than the player previously mentioned, as he will be on his official visit on April 11th-13th.
5. 2026 LB Joshua Pittman (Kings Fork HS, VA)
Pittman is going to be on his official visit from May 30th-June 1st. The 6'3 210 LBS player also has offers from Charlotte, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Michigan State, Syracuse, and West Virginia, among others.
6. Three Star WR Jayden Kitchens (Riverdale Baptist HS, MD)
Kitchens is a 6'2 190 WR prospect who ranks as a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, ranking as the No. 623 player in the country, the No. 94 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 14 player in the state of Maryland. He holds other offers from Duke, Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon, Pitt, Syracuse, and Wisconsin, among others. He will be on his official visit from June 6th-8th.
7. 2026 ATH Amare Gough (Thomas Jefferson HS, MD)
Gough is a 6'1 175 LBS athlete who plays at Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond (VA) and holds other offers from Indiana, Syracuse, Boston College, Wake Forest, and West Virginia. He is going to be taking an official visit to Blacksburg from June 20th-22nd, shortly after he takes his official visit to Virginia (June 5th-8th).
8. 2026 Three-Star EDGE Keysaun Eleazer (Southeast Raleigh HS, NC)
According to the 247Sports Composite, Eleazer ranks as the No. 415 player in the country, the No. 32 edge player in the country, and the No. 20 player in the state of North Carolina. He is very athletic and still needs to fill out his frame, but the talent is obvious and this is going to be a recruitment to watch.
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football 2025 Offseason Outlook: Quarterback
Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Edge Keysaun Eleazer Sets Official Visit Date With The Hokies
Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies NET Ranking Sees A Big Jump After Road Win Over Notre Dame