Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27

Virginia Tech women's basketball's 2026-27 season begins in early November. Ahead of the campaign, here's a tracker of how the transfer portal is faring for the Hokies.

Additions:

[Editor's note: Eligibility included for both additions and departures pertains to the 2026-27 season, not this past year.]

forward Alyssa Latham (Gr.) (April 1)

Departures:

Graduated: Kilah Freelon, Mel Daley

forward Kayl Petersen (Jr.) (March 26)

guard Sophie Swanson (Jr.) (April 3)

guard Mackenzie Nelson (r-Jr.) (April 4)

forward Carys Baker (Sr.) (April 4)

Current Roster:

[Editor's note: The current roster includes scholarship players only.]