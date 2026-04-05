Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27
In this story:
Virginia Tech women's basketball's 2026-27 season begins in early November. Ahead of the campaign, here's a tracker of how the transfer portal is faring for the Hokies.
Additions:
[Editor's note: Eligibility included for both additions and departures pertains to the 2026-27 season, not this past year.]
- forward Alyssa Latham (Gr.) (April 1)
Departures:
Graduated: Kilah Freelon, Mel Daley
- forward Kayl Petersen (Jr.) (March 26)
- guard Sophie Swanson (Jr.) (April 3)
- guard Mackenzie Nelson (r-Jr.) (April 4)
- forward Carys Baker (Sr.) (April 4)
Current Roster:
[Editor's note: The current roster includes scholarship players only.]
- forward Alyssa Latham (Gr.)
- guard Carleigh Wenzel (r-Sr.)
- guard Samyha Suffren (r-Jr.)
- guard Leila Wells (Jr.)
- guard Spela Brecelj (So.)
- forward Amani Jenkins (So.)
- forward Aniya Trent (So.)
- guard Kate Sears (r-Fr.)
- guard Kaleo Anderson (Fr.)
- forward Arianna Harris-Mott (Fr.)
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05