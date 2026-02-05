What Are The Five Biggest Games Left On Virginia Tech Men's Basketball's Schedule?

Virginia Tech men's basketball is now just over a month out from the conclusion of its regular season. The Hokies continue to sit on the edge of the NCAA Tournament field, currently being ranked as the first team out on ESPN's Bracketology. Eight games separate the Hokies from the start of the ACC tournament on March 10. Here's what I think are the five most important games to monitor in that stretch as of the morning of Feb. 5.

No. 5: N.C. State (Feb. 7)

N.C. State is the Hokies' next foe, hosting Tech on Saturday, Feb. 7 at noon ET (TV: The CW Network). The Wolfpack appear to be peaking at the right time, holding a five-game winning streak after narrowly outlasting SMU, 84-83. When the Hokies played the Mustangs, they nearly took down SMU on the Mustangs' home court, losing mainly off the brunt of two straight clanks on the front end of one-and-ones, then Boopie Miller's made half-court heave at the horn.

For Virginia Tech, if it can't win, it can still boost its tournament hopes by acquitting itself well. The NET rankings and KenPom tend to be magnanimous towards lower-ranked teams that lose narrowly to top foes; after all, the Hokies moved up seven spots following that one-point loss to SMU. If Virginia Tech can mount a solid and tenacious fight.

No. 4: Virginia (March 7)

Virginia Tech toppled Virginia, 95-85, in their first meeting on Dec. 31, a matchup that extended all the way out to triple overtime. However, since then, the Cavaliers have looked reinvigorated and have catapulted all the way up to third in the ACC standings, now only behind Duke and Clemson. Virginia has won eight of its last nine and looks to be in position to grab a top-four seed in its region for the NCAA Tournament.

Spearheaded by 16.7 points a game from Belgian forward Thijs de Ridder, the Cavaliers seem to be a cut above their December effort against the Hokies. Still, Virginia Tech beat Virginia once and at this point in the season, the Hokies' efforts to make the March Madness field could still be hanging in the balance.

No. 3: Boston College (March 3)

All five of the road contests are highly palpable contests, watchable for the positive impact they can inject into Tech's resume. Meanwhile, the Boston College game is the opposite. It's a contest against a team in the Eagles that is fourth-to-last in the ACC standings, with a 2-7 record in league play.

It is, above all, a game that Virginia Tech cannot lose if it is to make the NCAA Tournament next month. I stated in my Tuesday column that the Hokies require a road win to sustain their March Madness hopes. After all, that's dependent on one thing: the Hokies must take care of business in their three home games against Florida State, Wake Forest and Boston College.

Losing one of these games would be a season-sinking knock to the Hokies' NCAA Tournament aspirations. Thus, the Boston College game may not be an enjoyable affair for offensive-minded fans — the two teams scored 90 combined points last year in a 54-36 Eagles win — it is a must-win game for Virginia Tech.

No. 2: Wake Forest (Feb. 21)

Speaking of the Demon Deacons, the Hokies will host them on Feb. 21. Wake Forest slid by the Hokies, 81-78, in their last meeting on Jan. 3 at LJVM Coliseum, fending off a late Virginia Tech charge to escape its Winston-Salem bout with a victory.

Virginia Tech claiming a victory not only means that it takes care of business in one of the three home contests it sorely needs to sustain its March Madness hopes — it also means that the Hokies could potentially wipe away at least part of the resume hit they took to Wake Forest after that loss in January.

No. 1: at Miami (Feb. 17)

Of the five road games on Virginia Tech's docket — all of which qualify as Quadrant 1 games — Miami feels most attainable. The Hurricanes rank just in the top-50 in Ken Pomeroy's metrics in both adjusted offensive efficiency (No. 49) and adjusted defensive efficiency (No. 48).

For its NCAA Tournament hopes, I believe that the Hokies need one more victory on the road as another notch in their belt. My reasoning as to why is that it gives a bump to Virginia Tech that could lift them up to a safer cushion above the bubble on most predictive metrics.

The Hokies winning their three home games is needed to protect their position, but for a March Madness bid to feel more secure, Virginia Tech needs to snag one away on the road. I believe that the Hurricanes provide the best opportunity for the Hokies to do so.

Virginia Tech's next game comes against N.C. State on Saturday, Feb. 7 at noon ET, with the game set to be carried on The CW Network.

