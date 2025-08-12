Which Freshmen Could Crack Virginia Tech Men's Basketball's 2025-26 Rotation?
With the basketball season now less than three months away, it’s a good time to project which newcomers might make an immediate splash. This year’s freshman class brings a mix of height, expertise and flexibility that could address some of the Hokies’ needs right out of the gate. Here's the three I think make the most impact in Year 1:
1. Neoklis Avdalas
Avdalas should be the No. 1 or No. 2 option this season. From Day 1, his skill set and prior professional background made him an obvious choice for extended minutes, and so far, the momentum doesn't appear to have slowed. Avdalas brings a steady hand leading the offense, capable of controlling the tempo and making the right reads without forcing the issue. He’s shown comfort both on and off the ball with his Greek club Peristeri B.C., giving the coaching staff flexibility in different lineups. Defensively, his length and instincts allow him to disrupt passing lanes and switch onto multiple positions, a trait that’s going to keep him on the floor when games tighten up.
2. Christian Gurdak
At this point in camp, I see Gurdak projecting as the primary backup center, slotting in behind Amani Hansberry as he begins his first collegiate season. Among the frontcourt reserves, Gurdak may have the clearest path to early minutes, largely because the majority of the group, outside of Lawal and Hansberry, is made up of incoming freshmen still adjusting to the college game. That relative lack of experience in the depth chart works in his favor. Looking ahead, once Lawal departs, the picture could shift dramatically, setting the stage for a competitive battle between Gurdak and Antonio Dorn to claim the starting spot alongside Hansberry in 2026. Such a scenario would give Gurdak a legitimate opportunity to secure a long-term role in the frontcourt rotation.
3. Antonio Dorn
Thanks to the NCAA granting him three years of eligibility, German center Antonio Dorn now possesses a longer runway. While that means Tech could sit and potentially redshirt him to preserve his eligibility for the campaigns to come, his size, offensive toolbox and efficiency make him a legitimate frontcourt piece in the short-term and a possible rotation staple in the long-term.
As of now, I think he slots in as a backup for the five alongside Gurdak, with the results of this season likely to determine how the five shakes out for the 2026-27 season, barring any incoming or outgoing transfers that dramatically shake up the depth chart.