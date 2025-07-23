Who is Amani Hansberry? Meet Virginia Tech's New Power Forward
Virginia Tech men's basketball's frontcourt has seen a complete overhaul from last year. Aside from senior forward Tobi Lawal, the frontcourt has been remodeled in order to produce a deeper lineup from top to bottom. One of those additions was transfer Amani Hansberry, who moved from West Virginia following the departures of head coach Darian DeVries and associate head coach Chester Frazier, the latter of which now holds the same role at Virginia Tech. Hansberry, the 2023 Gatorade Maryland player of the Year, was the Hokies' first spring transfer portal addition.
“Amani is relentless and always around the ball,” Young said in the Hokies' press release. “He brings a rare combination of skills that will give us valuable versatility on both ends of the floor. Amani is a fierce competitor and someone who knows how to win. I look forward to coaching him.”
Tech offered Hansberry coming out of high school, but he decided to commit to Illinois. Hansberry, who enters his junior season, chose to transfer to the Hokies for this season over NC State and Southern California. Tech is his third school in as many years; Hansberry was with Frazier for his freshman season at Illinois, then moved to Morgantown, again alongside Frazier for his sophomore year. In his second campaign, Hansberry started 24 contests, averaged 9.8 points per game (second-most on the team) and a squad-high 6.5 rebounds a night.
Here's what 247 Sports' director of scouting Adam Finklestein said on Hansberry in 2022:
"Hansberry has some of the best hands in high school basketball, excellent footwork, and a very high acumen for the game... He’s a scoring threat with both hands around the rim, poised in the post, crafty with his use of fakes, able to create space with his broad shoulders, and a very good passer from multiple spots on the floor. Simultaneously, he’s a reliable free-throw shooter and continuing to expand his face-up game, without sacrificing his efficiency. He’s a high-volume rebounder, able to win 50-50 balls because of his length and hands, and in all the right spots on both ends of the floor. Defensively, he’s sometimes best as a five, but doesn’t project as much of a rim-protecting presence at the next level."
Hansberry averaged under half a block a game last season, so the projection of him not being a rim-protector is rather accurate here. He's a solid shooter from around the field, sporting 42/29/75 splits while with the Mountaineers last season. Those numbers are adequate, not indicating a superstar, but rather, someone who can be a quality piece either at the four or the five.
Hansberry profiles as a shifty big who uses fakes to create space around the rim, opening looks for himself or teammates. Hansberry should slot in at the team's starting center or second forward in a three-guard, two-forward rotation, allowing time for the Hokies' young big man, Christian Gurdak, to develop and learn behind an experienced frontcourt player.