Burning Summer Questions for Virginia Tech Football's Position Groups, Part 2: Defense
Defensive Line: Who can get closest to replicating Antwaun Powell-Ryland's 2024 production?
Let’s get one thing out of the way: Antwaun Powell-Ryland was one of the most special players to come through Virginia Tech in recent years. Nicknamed “APR,” he was a relentless, sack-hungry force who piled up 16 sacks last season, finishing second in the nation behind only Marshall’s Mike Green. Over his time in the 540, Powell-Ryland totaled 25.5 sacks, leaving a massive hole on the Hokies’ defensive front.
Adding to the challenge is the departure of Aeneas Peebles, who brought interior quickness and veteran savvy after transferring from Duke. With both Powell-Ryland and Peebles gone, it’s almost inevitable that Virginia Tech’s defensive line will take a step back — the question is, by how much?
Defensive line coach J.C. Price will look to piece things together with an influx of transfers. Former Mercer standout Arias Nash is expected to slot in immediately on the interior. Nash racked up nine sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss last year, albeit against FCS competition. Paired with North Dakota State transfer Kody Huisman, who brings stout run defense and the ability to push the pocket, the Hokies are hoping to patch the void left by Peebles. and Powell-Ryland.
At defensive end, Virginia Tech will rely on graduate transfer James Djonkam, who arrives from Eastern Michigan after recording 98 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2024. Fifth-year Ben Bell enters from Texas State as a veteran presence who should see increased snaps, while Kelvin Gilliam Jr. and Kemari Copeland will have ample opportunity to carve out bigger roles.
The truth is, no one on this roster is likely to replicate Powell-Ryland’s production on their own. Instead, Tech will count on depth, fresh legs, and a committee approach to keep the pass rush alive. If Nash and Huisman can help collapse the interior while Djonkam emerges as a steady edge threat, the Hokies might not duplicate last year’s sack totals but could still field a disruptive enough front to keep opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable.
Linebackers: Who steps up as the tone-setter in the middle of the Hokies’ defense?
Virginia Tech enters 2025 with a linebacker room much different than a year ago, blending returning leaders with fresh faces and transfer acquisitions. At the center is Caleb Woodson, who showed strong instincts and playmaking ability in 2024. Opposite him, Jaden Keller is likely to man the mike linebacker slot again, bringing intelligence and experience after seeing action in all 13 games last year. Keller made seven starts and racked up 83 tackles, the most on the team.
Two high-profile transfers also arrive to bolster the depth chart. Antwone Santiago, a Temple transfer, and Michael Short, from North Carolina, both add experience and athleticism to the inside/outside mix. Behind the projected starters, the two-deep offers upside. George Ballance, a redshirt sophomore, returns after limited action in 2024 and brings tackling power from inside.
The question: who emerges as the tone-setter across that two-deep? Tech needs someone who can consistently deliver in run defense and pressure the quarterback when blitzing. Woodson appears to be the foundation, but can Santiago or Short challenge him with greater production? I don't think so yet and I think that the starters at linebacker remain the same as it ended last season: Woodson and Keller. It’s not a home-run combo, but it’s far from catastrophic.
Defensive Backs: Can the play upgrade this year to stop opposing teams' receivers?
I think that the statistics will look better from a pure numbers perspective due to the simple fact that the Hokies' schedule is softer than it was last year. Tech doesn't play Clemson this year, nor does it face SMU, Duke or Syracuse, all of whom ranked in the top-5 of the conference last season and accumulated nine or more wins. The only team in the top-5 from last campaign that the Hokies draw this year is Miami.
The Hurricanes racked up 343 yards in last year's contest and while Cam Ward isn't with them anymore, whisked away to the Tennessee Titans and the NFL as the first overall selection in the 2025 draft, Carson Beck is more than capable of putting up comparable numbers. The question thus becomes if the defensive backs can boast more talent capable of shutting down or limiting offenses of that stature.
With Mansoor Delane now at LSU and Dorian Strong off to the Buffalo Bills, the Hokies lean on returning corner Dante Lovett, experienced transfers, and high-upside youth to hold down the one‑deep and behind it.
Lovett, a junior corner, is the clear defensive anchor at the position. He’s backed up by graduate corner Caleb Brown, who joins from Hawaii and brings veteran savvy and solid coverage consistency. Opposite that pairing, former East Carolina starter Isaiah Brown‑Murray slides in immediately. Brown‑Murray offers experience (27 games played), reliable tackling and ball awareness stepping into a starting role right away.
Beyond the starters, the two-deep leans heavily on promising youth. True freshmen Jahmari DeLoatch and Jordan "Jojo" Crim will push to earn backup snaps and rotational time. I could see either or both of them negating their redshirt based on their natural athleticism and ball-hawking ability. Crim, in particular, stood out to me during the spring game with his interception of a pass intended for Chanz Wiggins.
At safety, Sherrod Covil (a Clemson transfer), Isaiah Cash (from Sam Houston State), Tyson Flowers (Rice) and Christian Ellis (New Mexico) join returner Quentin Reddish in forming Virginia Tech’s retooled back end. Covil and Cash provide depth, leadership and proven playmaking, while Reddish — the brother of new addition Joseph Reddish, a transfer defensive back from Wingate — is expected to grow into a key role this fall.