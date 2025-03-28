Virginia Tech Basketball: Delaware Transfer Eyes Virginia Tech In Top 10 Final Schools
University of Delaware guard Izaiah Pasha recently entered the transfer portal after a starring season for the Blue Hens.
Pasha spent just one year with the Blue Hens, leaving him as a prized asset thanks to his long-term eligibility.
In Pasha's one year at Delaware he averaged just under 12 points, four rebound and about four assists on a superb 51.9% from the field.
Despite Pasha's superb year, Delaware had a subpar season, finishing just 16-20, however, a late-season run propelled the Blue Hens all the way to the Coastal Athletic Association Championship before dropping to the No.2 UNC Wilmington, in a heartbreaking 76-72 championship loss.
Pasha was rated as a three-star recruit coming out of high school according 247Sports.
The best thing Virginia Tech has to offer Pasha is power conference basketball and immediate playtime. The Hokies lost two guards in Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young to the portal just a couple days ago.
Meaning that Pasha will be the No. 1 guy in a young Hokies team where Pasha will also be one of many transfers.
Where the Hokies may fall behind is in the competition they go up against in vying for Pasha.
Gonzaga, Louisville, Virginia, Texas Tech, Villanova, Michigan and Wake Forest are all schools that hold a better basketball history than the Hokies. With Gonzaga and Villanova primairly being basketball schools also open up more NIL opprtunities that as it stands Virginia Tech has not addressed their standing on.
Gonzaga, Louisville, Texas Tech and Michigan each made the NCAA Tournament this year, with Michigan and Texas Tech at least making it to the Sweet 16.
An announcement on Pasha's visit to Virginia Tech is yet to be made, however it is clear to see the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native will have his suitors, and for the Hokies to contend to Pasha, he will have to be presented a strong case.
