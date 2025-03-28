Virginia Tech Football: 2026 Three Star Running Back Sets Virginia Tech Visit
2026 Three-star running back Chase Enlow has scheduled an official visit to Virginia Tech.
Enlow currently hold offers from Power Four schools: Indiana, Illinois, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Duke and Boston College.
The 5'9 running back, is currently ranked as the 30th best running back in the nation, and eighth best in the state of New Jersey, according to 247 Sports. 247 Sports lists Enlow as a top-500 recruit at the 484th slot.
The Hokies have a prized history of a strong running game you can trace names back to Kevin Jones, Ryan Williams, David Wilson, or even more recently the likes of Khalil Herbert and most recently Bhayshul Tuten. Like Tuten, Enlow is a little undersized, currently sitting two inches smaller than his NFL hopeful counterpart.
A promising prospect the Hokies offer is running backs coach Elijah Brooks.
Brooks is entering into his third season as Tech running back coach. As a Hokie, Brooks has tutored Tuten to a near-guarantee in the NFL Draft. Tuten finished last year as an All-ACC Second Team Running back, following his Third Team nomination the year before.
Last season Tuten cemented himself in the annals of Tech football history, as he broke the single-game rushing record with 266 yards in the Hokies' thumping of Boston College, including six rushing performances over 100 yards.
Whether or not Enlow commits is far a far-away decision, with Tuten bound to the NFL, the Hokies have also lost running back Malachi Thomas to the portal. However, Tech was able to bring in Tennessee transfer Cameron Seldon, Bowling Green's Terion Stewart, Coastal Carolina's Braydon Bennett, and Central Missouri's Marcellous Hawkins. If Brooks can continue to do the job he did with Tuten to some of the Tech transfers, then Virginia Tech is bound to rise up Enlow's list.
