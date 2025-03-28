Virginia Tech Basketball: Clemson Transfer Guard Nails Down Visits
Clemson guard Del Jones entered the transfer portal earlier this week and since his entrance, has been fielding interest from a number of top schools.
Jones spent one season at Clemson, where he experienced a bit-part role totaling about 12 minutes a game as a backup guard. Jones was rated as a four-star prospect, and below is what 247 Sports said about Jones when Jones was on his way out of Arizona Compass Prep.
"A promising point guard who is coached well on the high school level, Jones is a point guard whose bread and butter is attacking the paint via the dribble. He is able to change speeds effectively, has some toughness to him and is a very crafty finisher at the rim. He is a good enough shooter to keep defenders honest, has pull up game and is a solid distributor of the ball."
Avid Hokie supporters would have heard of Jones as he dropped a career-high 13 points against Tech, when the two sides met in Blacksburg earlier this season. The Tigers toppled the Hokies 72-57 at Cassell.
According to the tweet, Jones has interest from ACC schools Cal and Syracuse, with notable interest stemming from Seton Hall and Memphis, with SEC school Vanderbilt appearing to strike Jones with an early visit set to take place tommorow.
This is not a walk in the park for the Hokies, Syracuse and Memphis have a much stronger basketball legacy than Virginia Tech,
Assuming the report is also referring to San Diego University or San Diego State University, then both those schools offer either immediate playing time or a near-automatic NCAA berth, as the Aztecs have made the at least NCAA Tournament's first four, six times under head coach Brian Dutcher.
Vanderbilt is also in the midst of a promising rebuild with Mark Byington, who, in his first year, led the Commodores to a 20-13 record, including their first NCAA Tournament since 2016-17, in part thanks to the pipping of two former Hokies in Tyler Nickel and MJ Collins.
Where the Hokies hold stock is that Jones hometown is Landover, Maryland making the Hokies a close target if Jones is looking for a return home.
The Hokies also hold the ability for immediate playtime. With guards Jaydon Young and Brandon Rechsteiner in the portal, Jones will be the marshall of the backcourt.
There is still plenty of time for Jones to weed out his top schools and the Hokies should be a contender as Tech offers Jones immediate game time in one of the most historic conferences, however whether Tech wants to do enough to snag Jones is yet to be seen.
