Final Score Predictions For Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech Women's Basketball
For Virginia Tech women's basketball, Thursday marks the beginning of what they hope can be a strong bid for the NCAA Tournament.
A recent ESPN Bracketology update has the one-time ACC champion Hokies on their "first four out" list, with Megan Duffy's squad looking to make one final push.
Virginia Tech finished the regular season 18-11, including a 9-9 mark in conference play. The Hokies are on a rocky 4-6 trek over their last 10, raising many questions about whether this team is ready.
The maroon and orange side was gutted after former head coach Kenny Brooks departed from Blacksburg last spring, causing high-profile names like Georgia Amoore, Clara Strack, Clara Silva and others to join the Kentucky Wildcats with Brooks.
However, the Hokies were forced to rebuild, and they did. Star senior player Carleigh Wenzel (14.9), Carys Baker (12.9), Rose Micheaux (12.3) and Matilda Ekh (12.2) have all tallied over 10 points per game this season, marking a squad with a diverse set of scorers.
The Hokies are 11-12 against the Yellow Jackets, including a 6-4 record over the last 10, highlighted by a double-overtime 105-94 win in early January that shocked the ACC landscape. That victory handed Georgia Tech its first loss of the season, with the Yellow Jackets ranked No. 13 in the nation at the time.
Megan Duffy's first year as Hokies head coach has gone more than just "according to plan." While there is an obvious drop-off in record between Duffy's first year and Brooks' last, she has smoothly rebuilt this young team. If she can get the Hokies into their first NCAA Tournament under her leadership, it would be a remarkable start.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 4.5 point favorite today vs the Hokies and the total is set at 146.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
For the Hokies, it will be a tough ask to expect a win today, the Yellowjackets are firmly inside the same field of 64 that Tech is currently just being shunned away from. However, with a strong Hokie contigent expected, that could provide a decent boost in Tech confidence. Like Virginia Tech, the Yellowjackets are on a bit of a slide losing six out of their last 10 games.
With both teams a little drained on confidence here is where I actually favor the Hokies, Tech holds a better shooting percentage (47.4) in comparison to Georgia Tech (44.4). Expect this to be a cagey affair where the game will be won in the clutch
Final Score Prediction: Virginia Tech 78, Georgia Tech 75