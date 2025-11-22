All Hokies

Final Staff Predictions for Virginia Tech Football vs. No. 14 Miami

Who does the staff think will claim Saturday's showdown in Blacksburg?

Thomas Hughes, James Duncan, Kaden Reinhard

Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Fla.; Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs the ball during the first half against Florida State.
Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Fla.; Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs the ball during the first half against Florida State. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Virginia Tech football takes on Miami tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET, entering the contest in search of its fourth victory of the 2025 campaign. In advance of the contest, here's staff predictions from three of our writers on the outcome of Saturday's showdown in Blacksburg:

James Duncan: Although there is a lot of excitement surrounding Virginia Tech football with the hiring of James Franklin, I just can't see the Hokies going into Lane Stadium and beating Miami. The Hurricanes are a very complete team on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they score over 10 points a game more than Virginia Tech. And defensively, the Canes have the best run defense in the entire ACC. That is the matchup to look at for this game to see if the Hokies' run game can crack that really strong run defense. If they can't, it is going to be a tough watch for Virginia Tech fans.

Final score prediction: Miami 34, Virginia Tech 24

Thomas Hughes: Through 10 games of Virginia Tech football, one thing has become apparent: Virginia Tech's ability to find the endzone hinges on the success of its passing game. And given that signal-caller Kyron Drones hasn't eclipsed the 200-yard passing mark since Week 4 vs. FCS Wofford, I'm hard-pressed to think that the Hokies have what it takes to hang with the 'Canes for a full four quarters. Though I think that Tech can compete sporadically, the effort hasn't proven sustainable. In addition, the Hokies are 2-8 against the spread. Give me Miami to win and to cover, as well.

Final score prediction: Miami 34, Virginia Tech 14

Kaden Reinhard: With James Franklin in the house, Lane Stadium will be buzzing heavily for the ranked conference matchup. Unfortunately for the Hokies, their foe is led by Carson Beck, a quarterback who has faced the full front of the toughest SEC venues. I believe the environment will cause a slight disturbance for the rest of the Miami offense, keeping the overall scoring to a minimum. The Hurricanes' defense is stout, however, entering the matchup, allowing the fewest touchdowns (16) and rushing yards (818) in the conference. Tech’s offense has relied heavily on the run game a lot this season under head coach Philip Montgomery, so dual-threat quarterback Kyron Drones may need to rely on his arm on Saturday, on a forecasted rainy afternoon.

Final score prediction: Miami 20, Virginia Tech 8

Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.

James Duncan
JAMES DUNCAN

James Duncan is a senior at Virginia Tech studying Sports Media and Analytics. He is an active member of 3304 Sports, covering Virginia Tech sports, as well as a reporter for The Lead covering the Washington Commanders. James is passionate about delivering detailed, accurate coverage and helping readers connect with the games they love.

Kaden Reinhard
KADEN REINHARD

Kaden Reinhard started his sports media career covering sports for his local alma mater, the Floyd County Buffaloes, through Citizens Telephone Coop. Has commentated for football, basketball, baseball, and softball. Began writing 3304 Sports in the Spring of 2025, covering lacrosse and softball. Currently a Junior at Virginia Tech, majoring in sports media and analytics.