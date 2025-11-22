Final Staff Predictions for Virginia Tech Football vs. No. 14 Miami
Virginia Tech football takes on Miami tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET, entering the contest in search of its fourth victory of the 2025 campaign. In advance of the contest, here's staff predictions from three of our writers on the outcome of Saturday's showdown in Blacksburg:
James Duncan: Although there is a lot of excitement surrounding Virginia Tech football with the hiring of James Franklin, I just can't see the Hokies going into Lane Stadium and beating Miami. The Hurricanes are a very complete team on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they score over 10 points a game more than Virginia Tech. And defensively, the Canes have the best run defense in the entire ACC. That is the matchup to look at for this game to see if the Hokies' run game can crack that really strong run defense. If they can't, it is going to be a tough watch for Virginia Tech fans.
Final score prediction: Miami 34, Virginia Tech 24
Thomas Hughes: Through 10 games of Virginia Tech football, one thing has become apparent: Virginia Tech's ability to find the endzone hinges on the success of its passing game. And given that signal-caller Kyron Drones hasn't eclipsed the 200-yard passing mark since Week 4 vs. FCS Wofford, I'm hard-pressed to think that the Hokies have what it takes to hang with the 'Canes for a full four quarters. Though I think that Tech can compete sporadically, the effort hasn't proven sustainable. In addition, the Hokies are 2-8 against the spread. Give me Miami to win and to cover, as well.
Final score prediction: Miami 34, Virginia Tech 14
Kaden Reinhard: With James Franklin in the house, Lane Stadium will be buzzing heavily for the ranked conference matchup. Unfortunately for the Hokies, their foe is led by Carson Beck, a quarterback who has faced the full front of the toughest SEC venues. I believe the environment will cause a slight disturbance for the rest of the Miami offense, keeping the overall scoring to a minimum. The Hurricanes' defense is stout, however, entering the matchup, allowing the fewest touchdowns (16) and rushing yards (818) in the conference. Tech’s offense has relied heavily on the run game a lot this season under head coach Philip Montgomery, so dual-threat quarterback Kyron Drones may need to rely on his arm on Saturday, on a forecasted rainy afternoon.
Final score prediction: Miami 20, Virginia Tech 8