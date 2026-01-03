Recapping Day 1 of Virginia Tech Football's Transfer Portal Endeavors

The first day of Virginia Tech football's endeavors is complete. Here's a look at what happened, both at who's leaving and at who's looking at entering the Hokies' roster.

New year, new beginnings…. pic.twitter.com/PTx9KLKV94 — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) January 1, 2026

Outgoing:

Two Hokies entered the transfer portal today: linebacker Caleb Woodson, followed by cornerback Joseph Reddish. That moves up the Hokies' outgoing total to 11 since head coach James Franklin's hiring on Nov. 17: quarterback Garret Rangel, wide receiver Charlie O'Connor (walk-on), quarterback William "Pop" Watson III, wide receiver Cameron Seldon, tight end Zeke Wimbush, running backs Jeremiah Coney and Braydon Bennett, cornerback Caleb Brown, defensive lineman Arias Nash, Woodson and Reddish.

Combining the numbers with the players who exited the program midway through the 2025 season, the number now sits at 18: Rangel, O'Connor, Watson, Sedon, Wimbush, Coney, Bennett, Brown, Nash, Woodson, Reddish, cornerback Dante Lovett, wide receiver/punt returner Tucker Holloway, linebacker Michael Short, defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos, safety Christian Ellis, defensive lineman James Djonkam and wide receiver Donavon Greene.

Visits:

There's not anything concrete in terms of any official commitments; however, the Hokies have made headway in scheduling official visits and leaning towards nailing several recruits. Here's a player-by-player look at who's been rumored:

Ethan Grunkemeyer - The second-stringer turned starter at Penn State this season, Grunkemeyer entered the portal and has subsequently been linked to Virginia Tech, where his former head coach, Franklin, now rules the roost.

Beau Pribula - Pribula, who was Missouri's starting quarterback this year, spent time at Penn State behind then-starter Drew Allar before leaving Happy Valley. Pribula has been linked to both Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech by On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, as well as Stanford.

Luke Reynolds - The former five-star tight end received a Crystal Ball prediction from 247Sports analyst Kolby Crawford to come to Virginia Tech. Reynolds projects as an immediate factor for playing time.

Solomon Williams - The edge rusher, who enters the transfer portal from Texas A&M, has locked in a visit to Virginia Tech on Monday, Jan. 5. Williams logged 11 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss as a reserve in 2025 as a redshirt freshman.

Bill Davis - Davis, a tailback transferring out of Louisiana, accumulated 1,752 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. His official visit date is locked behind 247Sports' paywall; 247Sports was the first to report the news.

Corey Scott - The West Florida transfer wideout will visit Virginia Tech on Sunday, Nov. 4 before traveling to James Madison the following day. Scott, a rising redshirt junior, will have two years of eligibility remaining. The wide receiver logged 97 receptions for 1,647 yards and nine touchdowns with the Argonauts.

Isaiah Dawson - The wideout from Richmond broke out in 2025, his first collegiate season with any snaps. Against Bucknell, Dawson rolled up a career-high 144 receiving yards on six receiving yards, logging a pair of receiving touchdowns. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. His visit date is unknown, as it is locked by 247Sports' paywall.

Ory Williams - Williams, a redshirt freshman this season at LSU, logged 150 snaps, notching a 67.2 pass-blocking grade and a 66.2 run-blocking grade. He finished the season with a 57.7 overall grade. The visit date is locked behind 247Sports' paywall.

Justin Bell - The Michigan State offensive lineman did not see any game action during 2025, his true freshman campaign. Bell sits at 6-foot-6, 311 pounds. The visit date is locked behind 247Sports' paywall.

Daniel Jennings - The defensive lineman transfer from Penn State stands at 6-foot-1, 297 pounds. Like Bell, he did not register game action for his school in 2025. The visit date is locked behind 247Sports' paywall.

Kamauryn Morgan - The edge rusher did not see any game action for Baylor in 2025, his true freshman season. He will make a visit to Virginia Tech on Jan. 7, preceded by a visit to Cal on Jan. 5 and followed by Kentucky on Jan. 9.

We'll continue to have you covered on Day 2 and beyond of the transfer portal, as Virginia Tech's 2026 roster begins to take a clearer and clearer shape.

More Virginia Tech Football News: