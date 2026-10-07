10 Things to Know for Virginia Tech's Matchup vs. Cal

The last time James Franklin took a favored team to California after a gutting loss, he coached one more game at Penn State. On Saturday, he takes Virginia Tech to Cal eight days after a 35–33 loss to Pitt.

Here are 10 things to know for the game.

1. The basics

Virginia Tech (4–1, 1–1 ACC) plays at Cal on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network. It’s Cal’s homecoming and the Hokies’ first game in Berkeley. The series is 1–1. Cal won the 2003 Insight Bowl 52–49, and Tech won 42–34 in double overtime last October.

2. Franklin's last trip to California didn't end so well

Last October, a week after a double-overtime loss to Oregon, Penn State went to the Rose Bowl as a 25.5-point favorite over winless UCLA and lost 42–37. James Franklin coached one more game there. Saturday has a familiar shape: a gutting loss, a long flight, a struggling opponent.

3. Cal's starting quarterback is in concussion protocol

Cal coach Tosh Lupoi said Tuesday that sophomore Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is day-to-day. He left the 39–31 loss at UNLV late in the first half and sat out the contact portion of Tuesday’s practice. He has 1,180 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. The backup is Colorado State transfer Jackson Brousseau, who went 19-of-32 for 200 yards and two touchdowns in relief. Cal’s first availability report is due Wednesday night which should provide some clarity.

4. Cal changed playcallers during a game

Lupoi confirmed Tuesday that he took play-calling from offensive coordinator Jordan Somerville at UNLV and gave it to passing game coordinator Pat McCann. “I just changed it up,” Lupoi said. Cal scored seven points before halftime and 24 after. In three earlier games against FBS teams, the Bears averaged 18.3. Tech has about a half of film on the offense it’ll actually see.

5. Tech's run game, minus VMI

Tech averages 155.2 rushing yards, 76th in the FBS. Take out the 268 against VMI and it’s 508 yards on 152 carries against four FBS opponents, 3.3 yards per carry. Jeffrey Overton Jr.’s 76-yard touchdown at Boston College is 15% of that. Without it: 2.9 a carry. Cal is the place to fix it. The Bears allow 187.4 rushing yards per game, 121st nationally, and Tech ran for 357 on them last year. Marcellous Hawkins Jr. rushed for 167 yards on 21 carries that game.

6. Tech’s front lives in the backfield

he Hokies lead the nation with 51 tackles for loss, and their 18 sacks lead the ACC. Defensive end Aycen Stevens has a solo sack in all five games. One caution: Twelve of the sacks came against VMI and Old Dominion, and Tech has six in three games against Maryland, Boston College and Pitt. Sagapolutele has been sacked eight times. Cal’s run game ranks 133rd at 95 yards per game, and leading rusher Adam Mohammed missed the UNLV game with a left knee injury.

7. No takeaways since Week 2

Tech is minus-five in turnover margin, one of the worst margins in FBS. The nine giveaways, seven of them lost fumbles, get the attention. But all four of the defense’s takeaways came in the first two weeks. It has none in three games since. Cal has seven interceptions. Five belong to safety Kingston Lopa, the FBS leader, who was hurt on the first defensive snap at UNLV.

8. Cal's defense wants Tech to throw

Ethan Grunkemeyer’s 434 yards against Pitt were the third-most by a Tech quarterback on record, and he’s the first Hokie with three 300-yard games in a season since Jerod Evans in 2016. He’s at 1,446 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions on 74% passing. Franklin said Monday the fourth-quarter interception was a case where Tech “tried to make a throw that we didn’t need to try to make.” Cal ranks 28th against the pass and 121st against the run. Another 41 attempts would be playing Cal’s game.

9. Cal keeps hurting itself

The Bears were flagged 16 times for 152 yards at UNLV and average 87.8 penalty yards per game, 136th in the FBS. They convert 34.7% of their third downs, 106th nationally, against a Tech defense that allows a 27.9% conversion rate, ranking 17th. Tech wasn’t clean against Pitt, with eight penalties for 82 yards on top of the four turnovers.

10. After halftime struggles

Tech has outscored its four FBS opponents 88–41 in the first half. In the second, it’s been outscored 55–45. Old Dominion, Maryland and Pitt all won the second half. The exception was Boston College, where Tech trailed 14–6 in the fourth quarter and scored the final 15 points. The Hokies led all four games at halftime. Pitt was the first to make them pay for what came after.