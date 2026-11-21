My last confidence meter had Virginia Tech at 88% against Stanford. The Cardinal came into Lane Stadium carrying the longest road losing streak in the FBS, 15 games, and left with a 40-22 win.

I missed that one by a lot. Virginia Tech (6-4, 3-4 ACC) has now lost two straight and given up 91 points in those games, and the next stop is No. 7 Miami.

My confidence that the Hokies win Saturday night is 10%.

Coach James Franklin didn’t dress up what went wrong against Stanford.

“We turned the ball over three times in the first half, and that’s not a recipe for success,” Franklin said.

The 10%

The best argument for Virginia Tech is a game it already won. At Clemson on Oct. 24, the Hokies finished with 234 total yards, ran for 70 on 37 carries, and got outgained 146-13 in the third quarter. They still won 20-16 on Ethan Grunkemeyer’s 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Luke Reynolds with 1:44 left. It was the program’s first win over Clemson since 2007, and the defense made 13 tackles for loss that night.

Miami isn’t the same team it was a month ago, either. Malachi Toney, the Hurricanes’ Heisman Trophy hopeful, is out after tightrope surgery on a high ankle sprain. He had 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns before the injury. Without him, Miami lost 31-24 at Notre Dame, then beat Duke 36-25 as a near two-touchdown favorite and didn’t cover.

Duke found room on the ground in that game. Nate Sheppard ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns against a Miami defense that ranked No. 1 nationally against the run. Nobody had run for that many yards on the Hurricanes since September 2024.

That’s where Jeffrey Overton Jr. comes in. He ranks third in the ACC with 869 rushing yards, averages 6.0 yards per carry, and ran for 107 yards on 19 carries against Stanford. Every long drive Overton keeps alive is a possession Darian Mensah spends on the sideline.

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The 90%

Mensah is most of the 90%. He has 29 touchdown passes, two interceptions, and a 76.3% completion rate, and he threw for 382 yards against Duke without Toney.

The advanced numbers look worse for Tech. Miami’s offense ranks first nationally in adjusted EPA per play, which measures how much each snap changes a team’s expected points. Virginia Tech’s defense ranks 122nd.

That defense has slipped fast. Defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s group held three Power Four opponents under 100 rushing yards earlier this season. SMU and Stanford each ran for more than 200 in the last two games.

Miami’s backfield is getting healthier, too. Mark Fletcher Jr., who broke the program’s career rushing touchdown record against Duke before leaving with a lower-body injury, has been cleared to play.

Then there’s ball security. Virginia Tech’s minus-8 turnover margin is the worst in the ACC, and Miami sits at plus-6. Grunkemeyer has five interceptions this season. Three came in the last two games.

And Miami won’t be short on motivation. A win sends the Hurricanes to the ACC Championship Game for the first time since 2017. Virginia Tech has lost five straight in the series.

Where I land

I’m staying at 10%, and the Clemson game is why it isn’t lower. Virginia Tech has already shown it can win on the road while getting pushed around for a full quarter.

What it can’t survive is another night like the last two. The Hokies need Overton to keep Miami’s offense on the bench, a clean game from Grunkemeyer, and a run defense that looks like it did before SMU. I can talk myself into one of those. Getting all of them on the same Saturday in Miami Gardens is more than I’m willing to predict.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.