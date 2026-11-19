Ethan Grunkemeyer has 82 rushing attempts this season and one net yard to show for them.

His legs aren’t the problem. Grunkemeyer has six rushing touchdowns, one fewer than running back Jeffrey Overton. Jr. College football counts sacks as rushing plays, and Grunkemeyer has been sacked 32 times. As a team, Virginia Tech has allowed 33 sacks, tied for 133rd among 138 FBS teams. Stanford got to him five times Saturday as Virginia Tech lost to the Cardinal 40-22 at Lane Stadium.

The next pass rush belongs to Miami, No. 7 in the latest CFP rankings. The Hokies (6-4, 3-4 ACC) visit Hard Rock Stadium at 7 p.m. ET pm Saturday on ESPN, with College GameDay in town. The Hurricanes (9-1, 7-0 ACC) have the best run defense in FBS, allowing 70.9 yards per game and 2.81 yards per carry. They’ve also beaten Virginia Tech five straight times.

That run defense is why this game can’t rest on Overton alone. For Coach James Franklin’s first Virginia Tech team to keep this close, the ball has to come out of Grunkemeyer’s hands fast, and the players catching it have to hold on to it.

Here are three offensive players who have to be better in Miami Gardens.

Ethan Grunkemeyer, quarterback

Through nine games, Grunkemeyer had thrown three interceptions in 300 attempts. Stanford’s Charlie Eckhardt picked him off twice in the first quarter Saturday, and the second one set up a six-play, 78-yard touchdown drive. The junior, who followed Franklin from Penn State, finished 17-of-34 for 270 yards with two touchdowns and two picks.

His season line still holds up: 232-of-334 (69.5%) for 2,701 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. The issue is what happens before the throw.

Miami doesn’t get home as often as it did a year ago. The Hurricanes led the country with 50 sacks in 2025. This year’s group has 24 in 10 games, and edge rusher Marquise Lightfoot owns seven of them. That’s still plenty against a line giving up 3.3 sacks per game.

Stepping up, for Grunkemeyer, means taking the checkdown before Lightfoot arrives. Overton has 28 catches out of the backfield, and tight end Luke Reynolds has 57. A throwaway on third-and-8 is a fine outcome against this defense. A sack on first down hands Miami the passing downs it wants.

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Jeffrey Overton Jr., running back

Overton is 131 yards from 1,000 for the season. The sophomore from Woodbridge, Va., has 869 yards and seven touchdowns on 145 carries, for 6.0 yards per carry. He ran for 107 yards on 19 carries against Stanford.

Last week, Duke was able to find some holes in the No. 1 rush defense. Nate Sheppard ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns in Duke’s 36-25 loss, including a pair of 47-yard runs.

Virginia Tech has cracked this defense before, too. Last November in Blacksburg, the Hokies ran for 194 yards, the most Miami had allowed to anyone that season at that point. Overton had 69 of those yards on seven carries, plus a touchdown. Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman later blamed fatigue, saying his defense wore down after 70 plays without many substitutions.

Overton doesn’t need to win every carry Saturday. He needs enough early success to keep Grunkemeyer out of third-and-long, and he needs one of the long runs Sheppard found twice. His longest this season went for 76 yards.

Que’Sean Brown, wide receiver

Miami’s opponents have mostly stopped trying to run. They’ve thrown 367 passes against 252 rushes this season, and they’ve gotten 2,545 passing yards and 17 touchdowns out of it.

That puts the ball in Brown’s hands. The 5'8" senior and Duke transfer leads Virginia Tech with 66 catches for 793 yards and five touchdowns. He and Reynolds have caught 123 of the Hokies’ 244 completions, just over half.

Brown caught six passes for 71 yards and a touchdown against Stanford. The play that hurt was a second-quarter fumble. Eckhardt punched the ball loose, Jay Green recovered at the Virginia Tech 29 and Micah Ford scored four plays later to make it 21-0 with 7:40 left in the first half.

Against Miami, Brown is the first read on the quick throws that keep Grunkemeyer upright. He has to finish those plays with the ball. Miami averages 44.1 points per game. It doesn’t need short fields.

Virginia Tech’s last win in this series came at Hard Rock Stadium in 2019, when the Hokies won 42-35.