2024 ACC Power Rankings: Week 1
Week one is finally here, and week zero was eventful at the least. #10 Florida State was taken down by an unranked Georgia Tech, in a game that was certainly not a fluke. SMU was also on upset alert against Nevada, and just barely defeated a low-caliber Nevada team. The ACC could seriously be shaken up this year, and there's around seven teams which could realistically compete for the ACC Championship.
Here's how I see the ACC heading into week one.
17. Virginia (0-0)
Last Week (Preseason): 17
This could be the last year for Tony Elliott at Virginia if things do not go his way. I will say Elliott has been through so much in his times with the program, and the unforeseen challenges and struggles that he has gone through should never be forgotten. The position that Elliott was very tough. Elliot persevered though and led the ‘Hoos to three wins in his second year. They upset a North Carolina team who was ranked #10 at the time, but there’s way too many questions to be answered to be confident in this team.
16. Wake Forest (0-0)
Last Week (Preseason): 16
Wake Forest has one of the easier schedules in the conference this year, and have multiple winnable games against less or lesser opponents. They face off against NC A&T, Virginia, Stanford, and UConn, but their biggest test will be against some of the teams above that caliber. Can they compete with the teams that will be bowl eligible by the end of the year? Is Hank Bachmeier truly the answer at quarterback? Like so many of the bottom-tier teams in the ACC, there’s way too many questions to answer.
15. Stanford (0-0)
Last Week (Preseason): 15
The Cardinals have experimented so much with the defense in the offseason, and frankly anything is better than last season. Teams absolutely had their way with every level of the defense, Stanford ranked in the bottom ten in the country in every major defensive stat, and gave up the second most points per game in the country. Elic Ayomanor returns to the team after breaking the team record for receiving yards in a game, with 294 in one single game. Ayomanor plays bigger than he really is, and has made great catches, like missing future first-round draft pick Travis Hunter, he has true NFL potential and could be the cornerstone of this Stanford offense. If Stanford can successfully get him the ball, anything can happen.
14. Boston College (0-0)
Last Week (Preseason): 14
I could very well see this team at the bottom of the ACC, but I wouldn’t say it’s unrealistic to this team to find a bowl game. Bill O’Brien will help coach Thomas Castellanos who ran for 1,113 yards last year. The backfield is probably the highlight on this team, and will certainly be the focus on offense for O’Brien. The defense wasn’t great last year and brought a few transfers in, and will be the biggest deciding factor if the Eagles could find a bowl game in 2024.
13. Pitt (0-0)
Last Week (Preseason): 13
Pitt is one of the teams I’m concerned on why people are high on. The Panthers have a middling defense with some star players on that side of the ball, but inexperience reigns heavy. The offense is going to be completely revamped, as Kade Bell of Western Carolina was hired in the role. Expect a fast-paced offense with a defense that may or may not recover, this team could take some upsets and fast, but could also find themselves in a big deficit early.
12. Duke (0-0)
Last Week (Preseason): 12
Maalik Murphy, Texas quarterback transfer, is set to lead the Blue Devils offense next year. Jordan and Jaquez Moore are elite playmakers and the offense could have some explosive plays this year. The question is the front of their defense. Duke lost all of their defensive line starters, notably losing Aeneas Peebles to Virginia Tech, and have plenty of holes to fill all around. Replacing All-ACC Porter Wilson could also be a task, but the overall team has some cohesiveness and is another team set to fight for a bowl game.
11. Syracuse (0-0)
Last Week (Preseason): 11
This eleven spot is the most challenging, picking through the teams that are falling and the teams that are rising, somewhat mediocre teams who could have it go one way or another. I feel forced to place Syracuse to put Syracuse in this position, although I like where they’re headed this year. Honestly, one of the easiest schedules in the ACC, led by Ohio State transfer Kyle McCord, Syracuse has a good chance at a very good season this year—dare I say ACC runner-ups. A lot of new faces on this Orange team could also be their downfall, but due to an easy schedule and sneakily high expectations, I wouldn’t be shocked if they were very solid this year.
10. SMU (1-0)
Last Week (Preseason): 7
SMU had an awfully poor performance against Nevada, which dropped the Mustangs in these power rankings. RJ Maryland looked great in this game, but the offense was simply lackluster. The Mustangs had 13 points through three quarters, and were down two possessions to Nevada. Preston Stone was less than impressive, and didn’t start for the entirety of the game. This offense needs to figure it out before they start reeling in conference play.
9. Cal (0-0)
Last Week (Preseason): 10
Another team I hate that I can’t put higher. The Golden Bears are led by running back Jadyn Ott, who is in the conversation for best running back in the country. Cal also had plenty of takeaways in the 2023 season, tying for the FBS high, and the more research that is done on this team, the more enticing they look. Similar to Boston College, this is a very boom-or-bust year for this Cal team, and I would start to worry about the projection of the program if they miss a bowl game this year.
8. North Carolina (0-0)
Last Week (Preseason): 9
North Carolina is just a slightly better Cal. Luckily Jadyn Ott and the bears can’t make me eat those words since ACC newcomer Cal won’t play North Carolina this year. North Carolina has another one of the elite ACC running backs, and a very exciting defensive line, which I think can surprise people and totally flip the script on what the defense looked like last year. Could all the pieces finally come back together for the Tarheels?
7. Florida State (0-1, 0-1)
Last Week (Preseason): 3
Keep in mind these ratings are based on the performance of the teams, so Florida State could be higher on the list by the end of the year. Florida State not only underperformed, but looked like a completely worse team than Georgia Tech. The identity of this team has yet to be determined, and this game showed the uncertainties of the team. DJ Uiagalelei looked questionable, and this team could struggle against some ranked opponents.
6. Louisville (0-0)
Last Week (Preseason): 6
Louisville landing at six on this list is not a testament to a regression of the Cardinals team. It’s a testament to how many high tier teams there are in the ACC this year. Every team from #6 and up I believe are true ACC contenders. I wrote earlier in my ACC Coach Rankings, that I believe Jeff Brohm is the best coach in the ACC, and I think that holds true today. Quarterback Tyler Shough is leading an offense that found themselves in the ACC championship game last year. There are so many impactful transfers that joined this team so I wouldn’t be shocked if they move up this list.
5. Georgia Tech (1-0, 1-0)
Last Week (Preseason): 8
Georgia Tech is a team I have been confident in throughout the offseason, but this past weekend is just a testament to how good this team is. The rushing attack was amazing, and made the Seminoles top defensive line look weak. The defense looked much better than advertised, and this could be another big year of improvement for the Brent Key led team. This offensive line and rushing attack led by Buster Faulkner could be one of the best in the ACC, expect the Yellow Jackets to keep making some noise this season.
4. NC State (0-0)
Last Week (Preseason): 5
Again, another very underrated team who could be much higher on this list by season end. There’s a significant amount of NFL talent on this team, lead by mastermind Dave Doeren up front. Although they lost Payton Wilson to the NFL, I have so much faith in this NC State defense. Aydan White returns to a secondary which caused a flurry of turnovers last year, and I would be scared to play the Wolfpack if I’m a top team in the ACC.
3. Virginia Tech (0-0)
Last Week (Preseason): 4
This may come as a shock to some. It shouldn’t. Brent Pry has quickly built one of the best teams in the ACC out of what seemed like nowhere. Kyron Drones, Bhayshul Tuten, and Malachi Thomas lead one of the ACC’s most dynamic backfield. With a flurry of transfers on defense, and the most returning production in the country, I expect this team to gel very well together and give themselves a shot at an ACC title.
2. Clemson (0-0)
Last Week (Preseason): 2
Clemson will never be a mediocre team again, due to the job that Dabo Swinney has done at head coach. This team closely competed with Florida State last year, and the question of high postseason success has remained to be seen. In every position besides the uncertainty at corner, the defense looks solid ready to compete again at a high level. I don’t doubt Swinney for a second, and I think this team is the most fit at a run for the national title, although I don’t think they’re necessarily the best team.
1. Miami (0-0)
Last Week (Preseason): 1
A surprise to some, a shock to others, honestly it’s a little bit of both to myself. Every year it seems like Miami has convinced themselves they are back, only to be let down by some interesting coaching decisions and other mishaps. There is so much talent on this offense, undeniable running backs, and star quarterbacks. There are no weaknesses on the team, and frankly if this Hurricanes team disappoints, the blame is 100% on Mario Cristobal, because the talent on this team is immeasurable. Strong secondary, fierce offensive and defensive line, there’s so much to love and I see this team finally breaking out of their chains. This is the ‘Canes year.