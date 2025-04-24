2025 NFL Draft: ESPN's Mel Kiper Names Two Former Hokies As "Buzzy Names" To Watch Outside of Round One
The 2025 NFL Draft has officially arrived.
While Virginia Tech's record in 2024 might not reflect it, the Hokies have at least six players who could be drafted this weekend, which is a high mark for a team that finished 6-7. There are six former Virginia Tech players who could be selected this weekend and two of the more intriguing names are going to be running back Bhayshul Tuten and wide receiver Jaylin Lane. Both Tuten and Lane had phenomenal NFL Combine performances and could come off the board as early as round two.
In their final draft update before round one begins tonight, ESPN's Mel Kiper labeled Tuten and Lane as two "buzzy names" to watch heading into round two.
Where could Tuten be picked? NFL Network Reporter Jane Slater said on social media today that Tuten is a name to watch for the Cowboys at the end of round two:
This would be a great fit for Tuten. He would become a potential starter for the Cowboys, who have not had a reliable rushing attack since Ezekiel Elliott was in his prime. Tuten would bring explosiveness to their offense and would pair nicely with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Ceedee Lamb.
ESPN NFL Draft Expert Matt Miller said Tuten was one of the biggest winners of the combine last month:
"I highlighted Tuten as a player who would burn up the track in our combine primer, and he didn't disappoint. He lived up to his reputation as a true sprinter in the 40 with a blistering 4.32-second run, the fastest of any running back. The 5-foot-9, 206-pounder also did well in the jumps with a best-in-class vertical of 40 ½ inches and a very strong broad jump of 10-foot-10, further indicating his explosive ability. Drops and fumbles were a concern from watching his game tape, but Tuten caught the ball well in position drills while looking smooth and powerful as a runner."
How high can Tuten go in the draft now? That is a tricky question. Like every other running back in the draft, Tuten has to grapple with the devaluing of the running back position that has been going on around the league (though the year Saquon Barkley for the Eagles this season helps their case) and the fact that this is a deep running back class. Tuten will have to battle with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, and others to be one of the top running backs in the draft. Tuten had a phenomenal day and should be one of the first running backs off the board this weekend.
Lane had a breakout career at Virginia Tech. As a Hokie, Lane was expected to be a support piece to fellow transfer Ali Jennings. However, Lane broke out from the shadow and instead was the key fixture in an offense that was at times stagnant under current head coach Brent Pry.
Lane tallied eight touchdowns and marked just over 1,000 yards (1,004) in his two seasons in Southwest Virginia.
Potential prospects of Lane include the two most recent Super Bowl winners in the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, along with constant contender in the Buffalo Bills. On the flipside, Lane will be dealing with squads under long rebuilding structures which include the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and their neighboring Giants.
Lane impressed at the NFL Combine.
Lane was a member of the second group of wideouts, these stats reflect his stats in comparison of everyone else in his group.
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 191 lbs
Hand Size: 9 7/8"
Arm Length: 31 3/4"
40-Yard Dash: 4.35 (1.5 10-yard split) (4th best among wide receivers)
Vertical Jump: 40" (3rd best among wide receivers)
Broad Jump: 11'0" (3rd best among wide receivers)
NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein gave his opinion on Lane before the combine.
"Semi-versatile slot option with legitimate long speed and talent to add yardage with the ball in his hands. Lane can stretch defenses from the slot with his build-up speed and is a viable option in catch-and-run packages near the line of scrimmage. He gives too many clues as a route runner and needs to work on running repeatable, fluid routes as a pro. While he’s tough as a runner, he can’t muster the play strength or ball skills to win the contested-catch game. Lane’s best qualities give him a chance to stick on a roster, but he might need to earn his keep as a return man early on."
Related Links:
Virginia Tech offers Jackson State transfer wide receiver